U.S. Presses Japan to Cease Importing Russian Energy

2025-10-16 03:59:45
(MENAFN) U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday said he has formally pressed Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato to end Japan’s purchases of Russian energy, in line with the Trump administration’s broader sanctions strategy.

“Minister Kato and I also discussed important issues pertaining to the U.S.-Japan economic relationship and the Administration's expectation that Japan stop importing Russian energy,” Bessent posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The announcement followed a private bilateral meeting between the two top economic officials, during which they reviewed plans to boost Japanese strategic investment in the United States under the framework of the U.S.-Japan Trade and Investment Agreement.

According to a statement from the U.S. Treasury Department, the two ministers also exchanged views on critical geopolitical and economic matters, emphasizing the role of G7 coordination in tightening financial pressure on Russia.

The meeting underscored growing urgency within the administration to align allied energy policies with expanding sanctions on Moscow amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

