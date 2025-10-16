Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Urges Japan to Cease Russian Energy Imports

2025-10-16 03:20:56
(MENAFN) During a private discussion held on Wednesday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent conveyed to Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato that the Trump administration anticipates Japan to halt its purchases of Russian energy resources.

In a message shared on the platform X, Bessent stated, "Minister Kato and I also discussed important issues pertaining to the U.S.-Japan economic relationship and the Administration's expectation that Japan stop importing Russian energy."

This comment followed a confidential meeting where the two officials deliberated on strategies to leverage Japan's strategic investments in the United States, specifically under the framework of the US-Japan Trade and Investment Agreement.

According to a formal communication from the Treasury Department, the pair also engaged in dialogue on key elements of the economic partnership between the United States and Japan.

This included discussions on global security matters and the critical role of G7 nations in intensifying economic sanctions against Russia.

