Lucknow Super Giants Appoint Kane Williamson As Strategic Advisor For IPL 2026

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Veteran New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson has been appointed as the new strategic advisor of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Williamson will take on the role following the departure of India's fast bowling legend Zaheer Khan, who was the franchise's mentor for IPL 2025.

Interestingly, Williamson had been a part of the Durban's Super Giants, the sister franchise of LSG, in this year's SA20.“Kane has been a part of the Super Giants family and it's an absolute delight to welcome him in his new role as Strategic Advisor for @LucknowIPL.”

“His leadership, strategic insight, deep understanding of the game, and ability to inspire players make him an invaluable addition to the team,” wrote Goenka, the chairman of RPSG Group, on his 'X' account on Thursday.

Williamson is currently on a casual contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and his most recent appearance for the Blackcaps came in the 2025 Champions Trophy, where the side finished runners-up to India.

In 79 IPL matches, while turning out for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, Williamson made 2128 runs at an average of 35.46 and a strike rate of 125.61, including being the leading run-getter in the 2018 season.

The franchise had previously hired former India bowling coach Bharat Arun as their bowling coach. Sources in the franchise have also told IANS on Thursday that Carl Crowe has been added to LSG's support staff as the spin bowling coach.

Crowe was previously in the same role with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and worked on making Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy a lethal spin bowling pair for the three-time IPL winners.

“It was confirmed some time back that Crowe will also join Arun in LSG now, and an official statement will come soon. With Justin Langer also being retained as the head coach following talks going on back and forth, the franchise will soon kickstart its preparations for IPL 2026 auction,” further said sources.

LSG, under the leadership of India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, ended their IPL 2025 campaign at seventh place - matching their finish from the previous season of the competition. The back-to-back mid-table results mark a dip from their impressive third-place finishes in the IPL 2022 and 2023 seasons, respectively.