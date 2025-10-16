Qatar Participates In Regional Subcommittee Meeting For Polio Eradication And Outbreak

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Qatar took part in the fourteenth meeting of the Regional Subcommittee for Polio Eradication and Outbreak, held yesterday in Cairo as part of the seventy-second session of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Qatari delegation to the meeting was headed by Minister of Public Health and Co-Chair of the Subcommittee H E Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud.

In his address, H E Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud affirmed that Qatar believes that eradicating polio is an urgent global health priority and a shared humanitarian responsibility. He added,“Guided by this principle, the State of Qatar has sought to lead this effort by championing global eradication initiatives, providing political and financial support to the countries most affected, and facilitating dialogue among partners to accelerate progress.”

He highlighted Qatar's participation in supporting the“Polio Eradication Initiative”, which aims to build a sustainable healthcare system and strengthen the delivery of essential services, particularly in light of the significant health needs in the countries affected by the disease.

He emphasised the importance of the efforts made by the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean to integrate the polio programme with the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), noting that these efforts represent a strategic step that will contribute to strengthening immunisation systems for a healthier and safer future for every child.