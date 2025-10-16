403
South Africa Secures Place in 2026 FIFA World Cup
(MENAFN) South Africa secured their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a decisive 3-0 victory against Rwanda on Tuesday night at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga Province.
The win was sealed thanks to goals from Thalente Mbatha, Oswin Appollis, and Evidence Makgopa, marking South Africa’s return to football’s premier tournament for the first time since hosting in 2010. Under the guidance of Belgian coach Hugo Broos, the team topped Group C with 18 points from 10 matches, edging out rivals Nigeria and surprise contender Benin to claim qualification.
This will be South Africa’s fourth World Cup appearance, following their previous qualifications in 1998 and 2002, alongside their automatic entry as hosts in 2010.
South African Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie applauded the team’s success, stating their qualification had "filled a nation with joy."
He further praised the squad for demonstrating "heart, discipline and determination," calling the achievement "a powerful statement about what is possible when South Africans believe, unite and fight together."
McKenzie also commended coach Broos, his staff, and the South African Football Association (SAFA) for "delivering on the biggest of all expectations."
