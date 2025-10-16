MIGA Ready To Invest In Construction Of Kambarata Hydroelectric Power Plant In Kyrgyzstan
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 59th Annual Meeting of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. MIGA expressed readiness to consider providing guarantees against political and investment risks to help attract private and foreign investors.
The sides also discussed issues of sustainable development, energy supply diversification, and reducing dependence on imports. Baketayev noted that MIGA's support would strengthen Kyrgyzstan's infrastructure and enhance economic resilience amid climate and financial challenges.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment