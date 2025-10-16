Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
25 Transgenders Consume 'Phenyl' In Indore Hospitalised

2025-10-16 02:03:34
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Represntational Photo

Indore – Around 25 people from the transgender community in Indore claimed to have consumed phenyl together on Wednesday night after which they were admitted to a government hospital, an official said.

Dr Basant Kumar Ningwal, Superintendent-in-Charge of the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH), told PTI,“Around 25 people from the transgender community have been admitted to our hospital. They have claimed to have consumed phenyl together, but this cannot be immediately confirmed.”

None of the patients was in a critical condition, he informed.

However, what triggered the mass act by the transgender persons was not immediately clear.

Asked about the incident, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said,“Only after investigation will it become clear as to what substance the transgender community people had consumed and why.”

