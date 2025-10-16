Azerbaijan's Expanding Gas Network Redefines Regional Energy Politics

Natural gas production also remains strong, totaling 38.2 billion cubic meters (bcm) in the first nine months of 2025. Shah Deniz continues to be the largest contributor with 20.9 bcm, followed by ACG at 10.2 bcm, SOCAR at 5.9 bcm, and Absheron at 1.2 bcm. Gas exports reached 18.3 bcm, with Europe receiving over half of these volumes (9.4 bcm), Turkiye 7.3 bcm (including 4.3 bcm via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline - TANAP), and Georgia importing around 1.6 bcm.

