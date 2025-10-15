Dow Shareholder Alert: Claimsfiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Dow Inc. - DOW
Dow investors should visit us at or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.
About the Lawsuit
Dow and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.
On July 24, 2025, the Company disclosed a 2Q 2025 non-GAAP loss per share of $0.42, much larger than the approximate $0.17 to $0.18 per share loss expected by analysts, and net sales of $10.1 billion, representing a 7.3% year-over-year decline and missing consensus estimates by $130 million,“reflecting declines in all operating segments” due in part to“the lower-for-longer earnings environment that our industry is facing, amplified by recent trade and tariff uncertainties.” Further, the Company disclosed that it was cutting its dividend in half, from $0.70 per share to only $0.35 per share, citing the need for“financial flexibility amidst a persistently challenging macroeconomic environment.”
On this news, the price of Dow's shares fell $5.30 per share, or 17.45%, to close at $25.07 per share on July 24, 2025.
The case is Sarti v. Dow Inc., No. 25-cv-12744.
About ClaimsFiler
ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.
To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit .
