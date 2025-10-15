Top Rank Advisors Introduces Planning Initiative For Small Business Owners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Rank Advisors , a financial services firm based in Raleigh, North Carolina, has launched a specialized planning initiative aimed at addressing retirement, life insurance, and estate structuring needs for small business owners. This development represents a strategic step in the firm's continued efforts to support closely held business operations with forward-looking planning solutions.









The initiative is being led by Will Lane, a senior advisor with over 25 years of experience across the investment, banking, and insurance sectors. Backed by a national network of financial, legal, and insurance professionals, the program helps business owners navigate the complex planning decisions that arise when transitioning from active operations to long-term succession planning.

According to Lane, the initiative was developed to respond to consistent inquiries from business owners seeking ways to approach long-term planning while balancing the operational demands of running a company.“This initiative is focused on supporting small business owners through structured planning. The goal is to offer guidance that aligns with both professional objectives and long-term goals,” said Lane.

The program includes collaborative input from professionals across relevant disciplines to help address topics such as retirement income planning, tax planning, risk management, business continuity, and estate considerations. The structure allows for flexibility based on each client's circumstances while maintaining a high level of professional oversight.

Top Rank Advisors has indicated that the initiative will be available nationwide, beginning with consultations tailored to the unique needs of business owners who may not have addressed succession or personal planning in a formalized way.

The firm's leadership notes that this program also reflects broader trends within the financial services industry, where business clients are increasingly seeking integrated planning approaches that incorporate both business and personal financial considerations.

The initiative is part of a broader expansion of services by Top Rank Advisors, aligning with the firm's long-term strategic priorities. These include deepening advisory support for professionals navigating retirement transitions, and fostering internal collaboration with legal and insurance partners to ensure consistency in execution.

Top Rank Advisors continues to develop resources designed to respond to emerging needs within the small business community. As economic conditions, tax codes, and market dynamics evolve, the firm remains focused on adapting its service model to provide relevant, informed guidance.

To learn more, visit . Will Lane can also be followed on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Company Name: Top Rank Advisors

Contact Name: Will Lane

Country: Raleigh, North Carolina, United States

Email: ...

Website:

SOURCE: Top Rank Advisors

Investment advisory services offered through Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc., an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. SEC Registration does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the SEC. Some Investment Advisor Representatives of Redhawk may market their advisory services under the name of Top Rank Advisors, LLC, an unaffiliated and separate legal entity. All investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to consult with a professional before implementing any investment strategy.



Disclaimer: This press release is provided by the Top Rank Advisors Software. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at