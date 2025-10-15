Liquid Fertilizers Market To Grow At 10.6% CAGR From 2025-2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Liquid Fertilizers Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, there has been a robust expansion in the size of the liquid fertilizers market. This market, currently valued at $8.98 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $9.76 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Several factors contribute to this growth recorded in the historic period. These include intensification in agriculture, the rise of precision agriculture, an increase in the global populace, diversification in crops, and heightened awareness about the environment.

The market size of liquid fertilizers is projected to experience significant expansion in the forthcoming years. It's poised to climb to a worth of $14.58 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. Contributing factors to this growth during the forecast period include governmental subsidies, adaptations to climate change, integration of biostimulants, reduction of greenhouse gases, and activation of biological nutrients. Expected trends within this period encompass an increased demand for organic liquid fertilizers, microbial inoculants, personalized nutrient solutions, bio-based fertilizers, and intelligent agriculture technologies.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Liquid Fertilizers Market?

The growth in the farming industry is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the liquid fertilizers market. These sectors, which include entities dedicated to crop cultivation, animal rearing, and harvesting aquatic creatures from farms, ranches, or natural habitats, rely heavily on liquid fertilizers. These fertilizers are typically applied shortly after a crop is planted as the plants swiftly absorb the nutrients they provide. The added nutrients ensure rapid and healthy plant growth, leading to improved yields. The Economic Survey of India, for example, reported a 3.6% rise in the agricultural sector in 2020-21 and projected a further increase to 3.9% in 2021-22. Thus, the surge in the agricultural sector is facilitating the growth of the liquid fertilizers market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Liquid Fertilizers Market?

Major players in the Liquid Fertilizers include:

. Nutrien Ltd.

. Dolls Exports Private Limited

. AgroLiquid

. CF Industries Holdings Inc.

. Compo Expert GmBH

. EuroChem Group AG

. FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Company

. ICL Group Ltd.

. Kugler Company

. Nutri Tech Solutions

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Liquid Fertilizers Sector?

Product advancements are becoming a predominant trend in the liquid fertilizers market. The primary stakeholders in the market are emphasizing on the design of novel products for market expansion and a robust product collection. For example, in April 2023, Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd., a cooperative society established in India, unveiled the first-ever liquid nano-DAP (di-ammonia phosphate) fertilizer globally. This Nano DAP Liquid is an exceptional source of nitrogen and phosphorus, crucial in addressing deficits of these nutrients in plants.

How Is The Liquid Fertilizers Market Segmented?

The liquid fertilizersmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Nitrogen, Micronutrients, Potassium, Phosphate

2) By Production Process: Organic, Inorganic

3) By Crop Type: Cereals And Grains, Oilseeds, Fruits, Pulses

4) By Application: Soil, Fertigation, Foliar

Subsegments:

1) By Nitrogen: Urea Solutions, Ammonium Nitrate Solutions, Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Solutions

2) By Micronutrients: Iron Chelates, Zinc Solutions, Manganese Solutions, Copper Solutions

3) By Potassium: Potassium Nitrate Solutions, Potassium Sulfate Solutions, Potassium Chloride Solutions

4) By Phosphate: Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Solutions, Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Solutions, Phosphoric Acid Solutions

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Liquid Fertilizers Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the liquid fertilizers market, and it will continue to be the fastest-growing region in this market. The liquid fertilizers market report encompasses several regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

