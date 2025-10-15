Lodestar Metals Upsizes Private Placement To $1M And Announces Completion Of Strategic Share Consolidation

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) -. (TSXV: LSTR) (OTCQB: SVTNF) ("" or the "") announces that further to its news release dated September 29, 2025, and in response to strong investor demand, the Company has increased the size of its previously announced private placement (the "") from gross proceeds of C$500,000 to gross proceeds of C$1,000,000. The Offering is priced at C$0.075 per Post-Consolidation Unit, for the issuance of up to 13,333,333 Post-Consolidation Units.

Each Post-Consolidation Unit will consist of one (1) post-Consolidation common share of the Company (each a " Post-Consolidation Share ) and one-half of one (1/2) share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant, a " Unit Warrant "), with each Unit Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Post-Consolidation Common Share (a " Unit Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.12 per Unit Warrant Share for a period of two years from the date of issue (the " Expiry Date "). The Company has the right to accelerate the Expiry Date if, at any time, the volume weighted average price of the Post-Consolidation Common Shares on the principal exchange or market on which the Post-Consolidation Common Shares trade is equal to or greater than $0.15 for 10 consecutive trading days (" 10-Day Period "). In the event of acceleration, the Expiry Date will be accelerated to a date that is 30 days after the Company issues the acceleration notice through a news release, provided that the acceleration notice is issued within 10 business days after the end of the particular 20-Day Period.

The Company may also pay finders a fee of 6% cash and 6% share purchase warrants. The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of six months from the date of issue.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration and drilling on the Company's Goldrun Project located in Nevada as well as working capital purposes. The Offering is subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Strategic Share Consolidation & Shareholder Instructions

The previously announced consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the " Shares ") at a ratio of two (2) pre-consolidation Shares to one (1) post-consolidation Share (the " Consolidation ") will take effect on opening of business on October 20, 2025. The Company's new CUSIP number is 54020J200 and its new ISIN number is CA54020J2002.

Following the Consolidation, the Company will have 23,668,250 Shares issued and outstanding.

A letter of transmittal will be sent by mail to registered shareholders advising that the Consolidation has taken effect. The letter of transmittal will contain instructions on how registered shareholders can exchange their share certificates and/or DRS statements evidencing their pre-consolidation common shares for new share certificates and/or new DRS statements representing the number of post-consolidation common shares to which they are entitled. No action is required by non-registered shareholders (shareholders who hold their common shares through an intermediary) to effect the Consolidation. Until surrendered, each certificate representing the pre-consolidation common shares will be deemed for all purpose to represent the number of common shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the Consolidation.

ABOUT LODESTAR METALS

Lodestar Metals Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the drill-ready Goldrun Project in Nevada, strategically located on a major Carlin-style gold trend and adjacent to some of the largest gold deposits in North America. With decades of combined geological and capital markets expertise, Lodestar follows a disciplined, step-by-step approach to discovery. The Company's strategy is clear: focus capital on high-value targets, move quickly on known mineralization, and build a compliant gold resource that delivers lasting shareholder value. For more information, please visit .

CONTACT

Lodestar Metals Corp.

Lowell Kamin, President, CEO & Chairman of the Board

(416) 272-1241

...

