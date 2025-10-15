Lode Gold Appoints Bill Fisher As Chair Of Gold Orogen Technical Committee

Wendy T. Chan, CEO and Director of Lode Gold, stated, "Bill's expertise in developing and advancing significant projects as such Fruta del Norte from early stage to sale will help guide Gold Orogen with its two highly prospective discovery areas in the Yukon and New Brunswick. In addition, Bill can provide invaluable assistance for advancing Lode Gold's Fremont gold project as we optimize project economics and advance Lode Gold's multimillion ounce gold project located in the USA towards permitting and production. With the US governments' recent focus on the domestic production of critical minerals including gold, the past producing Fremont gold mine is well positioned."

Bill has a successful track record, highlighted by notable exits. In the late 1990s, Bill served as Vice President of Exploration for Boliden AB, a major European mining and smelting company, where he managed 35 projects across nine countries. His career highlights include serving as Chairman of Aurelian Resources, which discovered the Fruta del Norte gold deposit in Ecuador, leading to the company's acquisition by Kinross Gold for $1.2 billion in 2008. Bill also helped transformed GlobeStar Mining Corp. from an exploration company to an emerging producer, having been instrumental in developing the Cerro de Maimon copper/gold mine in the Dominican Republic, which was completed on time and under budget. This project was sold to Perilya for $186 million.

With over 40 years in the mining industry, Bill is renowned for his expertise in exploration, development, and strategic leadership. His career began in Africa, where he spent a decade working on diamond exploration and mining projects, including significant discoveries of kimberlites in the Congo and contributions to exploration efforts in West Africa.

Until recently, Bill served as Chairman of GoldQuest Mining Corp., overseeing the development of a 3-million-ounce gold discovery in the Dominican Republic. He holds directorships in several mining companies, including Inventus Mining and Churchill Resources, and he previously served as Chairman of Treasury Metals now called (NexGold Mining Corp), which is developing the Goliath Gold Complex in Ontario.

Grant of Incentive Stock Options

Lode Gold has granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 2,157,500 common shares in the Company, at an exercise price of $0.21 per share, to directors and consultants working for the Company. The stock options are granted pursuant to the Lode Gold's 10% rolling stock option plan with 50% of the options vesting on grant and the remaining 50% vesting on the first anniversary of grant. The options expire five years from the date of issue.

About Lode Gold

Lode Gold is an exploration and development company with projects in highly prospective and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada and the United States.

In Canada Lode Gold holds exploration properties in the Yukon and New Brunswick. Lode Gold's Yukon assets are located on the southern portion of the prolific Tombstone Belt and cover approximately 99.5 km2 across a 27 km strike. Over 4,500 m have been drilled on the Yukon properties with confirmed gold endowment and economic drill intercepts over 50 metres. Four reduced-intrusive targets (RIRGS) and sedimentary-hosted orogenic gold mineralization have been identified on the Yukon properties.

In New Brunswick, Lode Gold, through its subsidiary 1475039 B.C. Ltd., has created one of the largest land packages in the province with its Acadian Gold joint venture Acadian Gold's holdings span 445 km2 with 44 km of identified strike. It has confirmed gold endowment with mineralized rhyolites.

In the United States, the Company is focused on its advanced exploration and development asset, the Fremont Mine in Mariposa, California. It has a recent 2025 NI 43-101 report and mineral resource estimate ("MRE") that can be accessed here .

The Fremont Mine operated until a gold mining prohibition was enacted during WWII, when its mining license was suspended. This asset has exploration upside and is open at depth (three step-out holes at 1,300 metres hit structure and were mineralized) and on strike. This is a brownfield project with over 43,000 metres drilled, 23 kilometres of underground workings and 14 adits. The project has excellent infrastructure with close access to electricity, water, state highways, railheads and port.

The Company recently completed an internal scoping study evaluating the potential to resume operations at Fremont based on 100% underground mining. Previously, in March 2023, the Company completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") in accordance with NI 43-101 which evaluated a mix of open pit and underground mining. The PEA and other technical reports prepared on the Company's properties are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ( ) and the Company's website ( ).

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Wendy T. Chan

CEO & Director

Information Contacts: