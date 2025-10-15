Industrial Alcohol Industry Report: Competitive Landscape And Future Prospects

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Industrial Alcohol Market?

The size of the industrial alcohol market has swiftly magnified in recent years, with a projected growth from $177.6 billion in 2024 to $195.78 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. This notable surge in the historic timeframe can be ascribed to the heightening production of ethanol fuel, expansion in the pharmaceuticals and healthcare sectors, growth in the beverage and food industry, the ascension in chemical manufacturing, and a heightened utilization in cleaning and sanitization.

The size of the industrial alcohol market is predicted to undergo accelerated expansion in the upcoming years, and is set to reach $325.96 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. This surge during the estimated phase can be credited to the expansion of renewable energy, escalating requirement for hand sanitizers and disinfectants, growing demand for alcoholic beverages, rising need from personal care commodities and a focus on eco-friendly chemicals. The principal trends expected during this period consist of the use of ethanol in hand sanitizers, rising demand for ethanol as a fuel supplement, advancements in distillation and purification techniques, the use of industrial alcohol as a solvent, and the production of food-grade alcohol.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Industrial Alcohol Market?

There is a noted surge in the requirement for biofuels among end consumers, which is notably driving the expansion of the industrial alcohol market. Biofuels like ethanol, a sustainable energy source derived from microbial, plant or animal waste, play a significant part in this surge. This type of alcohol serves as a critical component in gasoline, increasing its octane level, reducing carbon monoxide discharges and other smog-causing pollutants, thereby keeping air pollution in check. To curb air pollution and energy expenses, engine technology is now leaning more towards alternative energy sources such as biodiesel and alcohol. For example, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that by 2022, the ethanol blend rate in U.S. gasoline reached an unexpected peak of 10.39%. This surge is suggestive of a steady rebound in ethanol volumes from the low levels witnessed amid the pandemic. Ethanol production in the U.S. saw a moderate 2% rise, reaching 15.36 billion gallons, while domestic use grew slightly to reach 13.98 billion gallons. These metrics underline the unyielding commitment to adding ethanol to gasoline to combat air pollution while upholding sustainable fuel practices. As such, the ever-growing demand for biofuels among end consumers is fueling the expansion of the industrial alcohol market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Industrial Alcohol Market?

Major players in the Industrial Alcohol include:

. Cargill Incorporated

. Cristalco SAS

. Raizen Energia SA

. MGP Ingredients Inc.

. Green plains Inc.

. Sigma-Aldrich

. Grain Millers Inc.

. The Andersons Inc.

. BASF SE

. Royal Dutch shell plc

What Are The Future Trends Of The Industrial Alcohol Market?

Leading firms in the industrial alcohol market, like Never Never Distilling Co., are prioritizing product innovation to deliver dependable solutions to their clients. An example of such innovation is the development of Australian Absinthe, a unique blend of traditional botanicals steeped in high-proof alcohols like vodka or grain alcohol over a significant period. Introduced in May 2022, Australian Absinthe presents a sophisticated balance of bitter and sweet flavors, incorporating notes of anise, fennel, and various herbs. It is characterized by its smooth, velvety texture and enduring finish.

What Segments Are Covered In The Industrial Alcohol Market Report?

The industrial alcoholmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Isopropyl Alcohol, Methyl Alcohol, Ethyl Alcohol, Isobutyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol

2) By Source: Molasses, Sugar, Grains, Fossil Fuels

3) By Processing Method: Fermentation, Synthetic

4) By Application: Fuel, Chemical Intermediates And Solvent, Pharmaceuticals, Personal care products, Food Ingredients

Subsegments:

1) By Isopropyl Alcohol: Technical Grade Isopropyl Alcohol, Pharmaceutical Grade Isopropyl Alcohol

2) By Methyl Alcohol (Methanol): Industrial Grade Methanol, Fuel Grade Methanol

3) By Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol): Denatured Ethanol, Absolute Ethanol

4) By Isobutyl Alcohol: Technical Grade Isobutyl Alcohol, Reagent Grade Isobutyl Alcohol

5) By Benzyl Alcohol: Technical Grade Benzyl Alcohol, Cosmetic Grade Benzyl Alcohol

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Industrial Alcohol Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the industrial alcohol market, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to experience the most rapid growth during the forecasted period. The report on the industrial alcohol market encapsulates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

