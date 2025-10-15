Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Size And Growth?

The market size of hindered amine light stabilizers (hals) has seen substantial growth recently. The growth is expected to continue from $1.43 billion in 2024 to $1.63 billion in 2025, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The impressive growth during the historical period can be traced back to increased demand for UV radiation protection, enhanced polymer stabilization, growth in the automotive industry, rising demand for coatings and paints, and an uptick in the use of plastic packaging.

The market for Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) is anticipated to experience a swift expansion in the coming years, projecting a worth of $2.84 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. This development in the forthcoming period is linked to the escalating demand for green and sustainable materials, needs stemming from the packaging sector, regulatory and compliance factors, progressive automotive electrification, and rising needs in the aerospace and defense sector. The upcoming period also promises significant trends like UV protection incorporation in polymers, enhanced weather resistant capabilities, amalgamation with nanotechnology, antioxidant blends, and the evolution of HALS chemistry.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market?

The burgeoning construction sector is expected to elevate the demand for hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) in the forthcoming years. The construction realm is expansive, covering everything from mining, quarrying, and forestry to infrastructure construction and building, product manufacture and supply, and services like repair, maintenance, and disposal. Plastics enhanced with light stabilizers and UV absorbers can handle harsh light and heat conditions in construction, aiding professionals in navigating the market's challenges. For instance, as reported by Eurostat, a statistical institute based in Luxembourg serving the European Union, in 2023, the EU's spending on research and development (R&D) rose to €352 billion ($384.42 billion), marking a 6.34% increase from €331 billion ($361.48 billion) in 2022. Therefore, the burgeoning need in the construction sector propels the growth of the hindered amine light stabilizers market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market?

Major players in the Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) include:

. ADEKA Corporation

. Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary Co.

. Chitec Technology Co. Ltd.

. Clariant AG

. Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd.

. Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp.

. Everspring Chemical Co. Ltd.

. Lambson Limited

. Rianlon Corporation

. SABO S.p.A

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Sector?

The augmentation of manufacturing capabilities is a primary trend influencing the hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) industry. Leading corporations within the hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) industry are concentrating on enlarging their production amenities to meet the growing requirements from new markets. For example, in March 2022, BASF, a chemical corporation based in Germany, intends to amplify its production capability for hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) at its units in Pontecchio Marconi, Italy, and Lampertheim, Germany. This move forms part of a tiered investment approach meant to cater to the escalated demand for light stabilizers in lasting plastic applications. The investment also aims to strengthen supply security for clients globally.

How Is The Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Segmented?

The hindered amine light stabilizers (hals)market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Polymeric, Monomeric, Oligomeric

2) By Application: Plastics, Paints and Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, Other Applications

3) By End Use Industry: Packaging, Automotive, Agriculture Films, Construction, Other End User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Polymeric: Long-Chain Polymeric HALS, Multi-Functional Polymeric HALS

2) By Monomeric: Low Molecular Weight Monomeric HALS, High Molecular Weight Monomeric HALS

3) By Oligomeric: Short-Chain Oligomeric HALS, Medium-Chain Oligomeric HALS

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) market and it is projected to experience the quickest growth within the forecast period. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa, in its overview of the HALS market.

