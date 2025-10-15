Humic Based Biostimulants Market Size Worth $1.43 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By The Business Research Company

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Humic Based Biostimulants Market Worth?

The market size for humic based biostimulants has seen a robust growth in the past few years. The market which was valued at $0.75 billion in 2024 is projected to climb up to $0.84 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The notable growth in the previous phase is a result of the rising consumer inclination for organic products, global population surge, governmental financial aids and backing, growth of the agricultural sector and augmented research and development efforts.

The market for humic based biostimulants is poised for a swift expansion in the coming years, rising to a total value of $1.43 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. Factors contributing to this predicted growth during the forecast period include an increasing need for sustainable farming practices, heightened food demand, growing consciousness towards crop protection, and rising disposable income levels. Key trends anticipated during this projection period include the creation of tailored formulations, the use of biostimulants on non-food crops, integration of various biostimulants, as well as collaborative efforts and partnerships.

What Are The Factors Driving The Humic Based Biostimulants Market?

The surge in the market growth of humic-based biostimulants is attributed to the rising demand for sustainable farming solutions. The escalating population has substantially amplified pressure to generate high-yielding crops. A representative of Agricen Sciences, a research firm for applied sciences, reported a swift expansion of the biostimulants market in all regions, including the USA and Europe. Moreover, the global adoption of humic-based biostimulants has grown due to the rise in organic farming. As an example, the Organic Trade Association, a business association in the US, reported that for the first time, organic food sales in the United States surpassed $60 billion in 2022. Achieving a landmark triumph for the thriving organic sector. The total organic sales, including both food and non-food products, totaled an unprecedented $67.6 billion. Thus, the combination of sustainable solutions and increased organic farming is anticipated to stimulate the humic-based biostimulants market through the forecast period.

Who Are The Major Players In The Humic Based Biostimulants Market?

Major players in the Humic Based Biostimulants include:

. Syngenta AG

. Biolchim S.P.A.

. FMC Corporation

. Haifa Group

. UPL Limited

. Bayer AG

. Sikko Industries Ltd.

. Humintech GmbH

. Promisol

. Novihum Technologies GmbH

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Humic Based Biostimulants Market In The Globe?

The humic-based biostimulants market landscape is being moulded by innovations such as the chelation with different minerals. Globally, companies are developing a range of agricultural solutions that incorporate chelated additional minerals, in order to boost the nutraceutical profile of plants and crops. For example, HuminTech, a firm based in Germany that specializes in humic substances, has introduced a humic-based biostimulant featuring iron chelation. This product can be utilized to both rectify and avoid iron deficiencies in plants, in addition to bolstering plants' resilience to abiotic stress factors.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Humic Based Biostimulants Market Share?

The humic based biostimulantsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Fulvic Acid, Humic Acid, Potassium Humate

2) By Type Of Formulation: Liquid, Water-Soluble Granules, Water-Soluble Powders

3) By Mode of Application: Agriculture, Cereals, Fiber Crops, Fruits And Vegetables, Oilseeds

4) By End-User: Farmers, Related Industries, Research Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Fulvic Acid: Liquid Fulvic Acid Formulations, Powdered Fulvic Acid Products

2) By Humic Acid: Liquid Humic Acid Formulations, Granular Humic Acid Products

3) By Potassium Humate: Soluble Potassium Humate, Granular Potassium Humate

What Are The Regional Trends In The Humic Based Biostimulants Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the humic-based biostimulants market. However, the Asia-Pacific area is projected to have the quickest growth rate in the upcoming period. The report on the humic-based biostimulants market covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

