Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth And Competitive Analysis And Forecast 2029

What Is The Forecast For The Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market From 2024 To 2029?

The size of the fishmeal and fish oil market has seen a considerable surge in the past few years. The market which was valued at $10.33 billion in 2024 will increase to $11 billion in 2025, manifesting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. A host of factors such as the surge in worldwide fish consumption, the nutritional advantages in animal feed, the increasing globalization of seafood trade, introduction of eco-friendly fishing practices, and utilization of fishery by-products can be credited for the growth during the historic period.

The market for fishmeal and fish oil is predicted to witness robust expansion in the coming years and is projected to reach $14.44 billion by 2029, increasing at a CAGR of 7.0%. The expected growth within this timeframe can be ascribed to sustained growth in aquaculture, escalating demand for nutraceuticals, an emergence of innovative protein substitutes, a rising incidence of hair loss and compliance with regulatory norms and certifications. Future trends include progress in processing technology, study on dietary requirements, creation of algae-based omega-3 products, implementation of traceability systems, and advancements in eco-friendly feed formulations.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market?

The growing understanding of animal health and nutrition for both livestock and pets is projected to fuel the growth of the fish meal and fish oil industry. This area of nutrition research and practice aims at providing a well-balanced and suitable diet for animals to promote their health, well-being, and productivity. As the consumer knowledge regarding the nutritional requirements of their domesticated animals and pets increases, the advantages of including fishmeal and fish oil in their diets are becoming more apparent. For example, as reported by Forbes - a global media company based in the US - in January 2024, there was a spending of $136.8 billion on pets in 2022 in America, reflecting a growth of 10.68% from $123.6 billion in 2021. This massive spending comprised of $58.1 billion for pet food and treats, $31.5 billion for supplies and medication, $35.9 billion for veterinary care, and $11.4 billion for other services. Over a span of four years from 2018 to 2022, the total expenditure on pets surged by 51.16%, moving from $90.5 billion to $136.8 billion. Therefore, this rising understanding of livestock and pet health nutrition is a key contributor to the expansion of the fish meal & fish oil market .

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market?

Major players in the fishmeal and fish oil market include:

. Austevoll Seafood ASA

. Oceana Group Ltd.

. Omega Protein Corporation

. The Scoular Company

. GC Rieber Oils AS

. Sürsan Su Ürünleri

. TASA - Tecnologica de Alimentos SA

. Corpesca SA

. FF Skagen A/S

. Orizon SA

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market In The Globe?

Collaborative strategies have emerged as a key trend in the fishmeal and fish oil industry. Major industry players are establishing partnerships to share resources and maintain market presence. An example of this occurred in October 2022 when Algorithm, a US company specializing in omega-3 solutions, formed a partnership with Natures Crops International, a US manufacturer of specialized plant oils. As a result of this partnership, the companies introduced two new omega oil blend products for consumption as supplements and ingredients in foods and beverages. Named Ahiflower 80DHA and 150DHA, these unique blends are the only vegan sources of omegas that provide a comprehensive range of omegas with superior sensory characteristics. The collaboration has been designed to allow the partner firms to offer a variety of pollock fish products and marketing initiatives within their specific markets.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market Segments

The fishmeal & fish oilmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Steam Dried (SD), Flame Dried (FD)

2) By Source: Salmon And Trout, Marine Fish, Crustaceans, Tilapia, Carps, Other Sources

3) By Application: Aquaculture And Aquatic Feeds, Land Animal Feeds And Livestock, Agriculture And Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Steam Dried (SD): High-Protein Fishmeal, Regular Fishmeal

2) By Flame Dried (FD): High-Temperature Fishmeal, Specialty Fishmeal

Which Regions Are Dominating The Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market Landscape?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the global fishmeal and fish oil market. The forecast for the region's growth status is projected in the Fishmeal & Fish Oil Global Market Report 2025. The report includes other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

