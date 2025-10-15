Egg Processing Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Development Factors, Current And Future Trends Till 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Egg Processing Market Worth?

In recent years, there has been consistent growth in the egg processing market size. It is projected to expand from $29.26 billion in 2024 to $29.96 billion in 2025, accelerating at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%. The growth during the historic period can be traced back to factors such as a rise in egg consumption, the industrialization of poultry farming, increased consumer demand for protein, implementation of food safety measures, the expansion of the ready-to-eat market, economic development, and urbanization.

The market size of egg processing is anticipated to experience consistent expansion in the forthcoming years, reaching a net worth of $34.95 billion by 2029. This translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The growth during the forecasted period can be ascribed to factors like sustainable methods in egg production, tailor-made product solutions, government-based nutritional campaigns, adoption of plant-based alternatives, and the worldwide expansion of food supply chains. Key trends for the forecasted period comprise technological incorporations in processing, advancements in packaging solutions, an influx of investments in research and development, partnerships within the food industry, and the proliferation of online retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Download a free sample of the egg processing market report:



What Are The Factors Driving The Egg Processing Market?

The anticipated increase in the world's population is predicted to drive the expansion of the egg processing market. The term world population pertains to the aggregate count of individuals residing on Earth at a particular moment. This count incorporates all individuals in various parts of the globe, including different nations, regions, and continents. As the population of the world keeps expanding, so does the demand for food. Eggs and processed egg goods offer a viable food alternative rich in protein, aiding in addressing this growing food necessity. For instance, an article published in November 2022 by the United Nations, a U.S.-based intergovernmental organization, projected that the world's population would rise by nearly 2 billion over the next 30 years, increasing from the present 8 billion to around 9.7 billion in 2050, and expected to reach its maximum at almost 10.4 billion in the mid-2080s. Consequently, the increase in the world's population is fueling the egg processing market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Egg Processing Market?

Major players in the Egg Processing Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Cargill Inc.

. Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

. DuPont de Nemours Inc.

. Kerry Group plc.

. Glanbia PLC

. Puratos Group

. Cal-Maine Foods Inc.

. Rose Acre Farms Inc.

. Rembrandt Enterprises Inc.

. Michael Foods Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Egg Processing Industry?

The emergence of advanced technology is a growing trend that is influencing the egg processing sector. Companies active in this market are making strides to integrate innovative technologies to augment production and deliver superior egg products, maintaining a distinctive edge in the market. As an illustration, Sanovo, a Danish egg processing firm, launched the HatchPerformance Line in November 2022. This line is a specialized solution for delicate, fertile eggs, consisting of three core modules that can be further enhanced with additional options. The central components include an electronic egg grader, an egg packer, and a trolley loader. These elements collectively guarantee an egg supply of exceptional quality, resulting in improved hatchability rates. Furthermore, this system enables breeder farmers to avoid direct contact with fertilized eggs, lessening the chance of embryo damage or cross-contamination.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Egg Processing Market Share ?

The egg processing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Form: Whole Egg, Egg Yolk, Egg White

2) By Product Type: Dried Egg Products, Liquid Egg Products, Frozen Egg Products

3) By Application: Bakery And Confectionery, Dairy Products, Ready-To-Eat, Soups And Sauces, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Whole Egg: Liquid Whole Egg, Dried Whole Egg, Frozen Whole Egg

2) By Egg Yolk: Liquid Egg Yolk, Dried Egg Yolk, Frozen Egg Yolk

3) By Egg White: Liquid Egg White, Dried Egg White, Frozen Egg White

View the full egg processing market report:



What Are The Regional Trends In The Egg Processing Market?

In the Egg Processing Global Market Report for 2025, North America takes the lead as the region with the highest market share in 2024. The expected growth status of this region is also covered. Regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa are all comprehensively addressed in the report as well.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Egg Processing Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Wheat Protein Global Market Report 2025

/report/wheat-protein-global-market-report

Egg Global Market Report 2025

/report/egg-global-market-report

Textured Soy Protein Global Market Report 2025

/report/textured-soy-protein-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "