Dog And Cat Food Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Development Factors, Current And Future Trends Till 2029

How Much Is The Dog And Cat Food Market Worth?

The market size of dog and cat food has seen significant expansion in the preceding years. The industry is expected to rise from a worth of $62.99 billion in 2024 to a projected value of $67.46 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth during the historical duration can be credited to various elements like the enduring culture of pet ownership, the ease and hectic lifestyles of people, the pet humanization phenomenon, diets suggested by veterinarians, and the growing urbanization.

The market size of dog and cat food is predicted to witness a significant surge in the upcoming years, expanding to ""$88.89 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This anticipated growth over the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as heightened awareness towards health and wellness, premiumization and specialized diets, e-commerce proliferation, conscious and ethical selection of pet food, along with customization and personalization. The forecast period is also expected to see notable trends such as a sharp focus on health and wellness, emergence of alternative protein sources, heightened emphasis on transparency, growing older pet demographic, specialty diets, and innovative packaging techniques.

What Are The Factors Driving The Dog And Cat Food Market?

Rising disposable income is set to fuel the expansion of the dog and cat food market. Disposable income refers to the money that individuals or families have available for spending or saving after they've taken care of taxes and obligated expenses. This available income is especially meaningful in the pet food industry as it affects consumers' willingness to buy top-shelf pet food products enriched with superior ingredients, tailor-made for particular health concerns, and with improved taste. For example, as per the Office of National Statistics, a UK-based executive office of the Statistics Authority, in 2022, the overall disposable household income in the UK saw an increase of 6.3% compared to 2021. Hence, this surge in disposable income is fuelling the dog and cat food market's growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The Dog And Cat Food Market?

Major players in the Dog And Cat Food Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Nestlé Purina PetCare Company

. The J.M. Smucker Company

. Evanger's Dog & Cat Food Company Inc.

. Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc.

. Affinity Petcare S.A.

. Nutro Products Inc.

. Unicharm PetCare Corp.

. Total Alimentos S.A.

. Nutriara Alimentos Ltd.

. Party Animal Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Dog And Cat Food Market In The Globe?

One prevailing trend in the dog and cat food markets is the introduction of innovative products. Major players in these markets focus on unveiling new and unique items to consolidate their stance in the market. A notable example is from September 2023 when UK-based pet food company, Omni Pet Ltd., unveiled its Meat-Style Wet Food. This new range gives dogs a meaty taste sensation while still maintaining a 100% plant-based ingredient list, using elements such as soy protein, pea protein, and lentils. The food is also loaded with essential vitamins and minerals to fulfill dogs' nutritional requirements. Customers can buy this range either in cans as a complete meal or as packet toppers to mix with dry food.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Dog And Cat Food Market Share ?

The dog and cat foodmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Food Type: Dry Food, Wet Food, Treat And Snacks, Other Food Types

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3) By Sales Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Specialized Pet Shops, Online, Other Sales Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Dry Food: Kibble, Biscuit And Crunchy Treats

2) By Wet Food: Canned Food, Pouch Or Sachet Food, Fresh And Refrigerated Food

3) By Treats And Snacks: Dental Chews, Training Treats, Chewable Snacks

4) By Other Food Types: Raw Food (BARF), Freeze-Dried Food, Homemade And Organic Options

What Are The Regional Trends In The Dog And Cat Food Market?

In the Dog And Cat Food Global Market Report 2025, North America held the top spot as the largest market for dog and cat food in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to outpace others in growth rate over the forecasted period. The report assesses different regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

