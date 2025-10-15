Vinasources Launches Vietnam Sourcing Guide For International Importers
HANOI - 15 October, 2025 - VinaSources, a Vietnam-based B2B sourcing platform, today announced the launch of its Vietnam Sourcing Guide to improve quality and trust in cross-border trade. The move comes as Vietnam's exports reached US $405.53 billion in 2024, with global buyers demanding greater transparency and reliable supplier information.
The guide provides a structured roadmap for sourcing in Vietnam. It outlines how buyers can identify suppliers through trusted channels, evaluate factory credentials, review certifications and minimum order quantities, and manage RFQs effectively. It also highlights challenges specific to Vietnam, including language barriers, variable production capacity, and quality consistency, giving importers a realistic view of the market.
“VinaSources' new guide aims to demystify Vietnam's manufacturing landscape for global buyers. Businesses can confidently connect with verified suppliers and build long-term trade partnerships grounded in trust,” says Nguyen Quang Dong, CEO of VinaSources.
About VinaSources
VinaSources is a Vietnam-based sourcing platform that connects international buyers with verified local suppliers. It offers RFQs, supplier vetting, logistics, and export documentation to make Vietnam's supply chain more transparent and accessible.
