Fendory Debuts Harley Quinn Collection Featuring Latest Looks

UNITED STATES - 15 OCTOBER, 2025 - Fendory, a leading Print-on-Demand platform, today announced a major collaboration with DC to launch an exclusive Harley Quinn Collection. The new line of apparel features rebellious and vibrant designs inspired by Harley's most iconic moments in comics and films, now available to a global audience.

This is a strategic step for Fendory and DC to bring high-quality, authentic Harley Quinn merchandise to a market flooded with counterfeits. In addition to intellectual property compliance, each item is produced on-demand, providing not only legal but also ethical choice for fans.

The Harley Quinn collection from Fendory offers a range of apparel, including T-shirts, hoodies, and tank tops. The designs capture her most recent and classic styles, giving fans plenty of options. For example:



Looks from the Birds of Prey movie.

Suicide Squad graphics. Her iconic red-and-black aesthetic.

"Harley Quinn has a passionate and dedicated fanbase, and they deserve merchandise that is both high-quality and officially licensed," said Nguyen Quang Dong, CEO of Fendory. "We are thrilled to work with DC to bring this collection to life, offering a transparent and trustworthy way for fans to express their fandom."

About Fendory

Founded in 2024, Fendory is a trusted Print-on-Demand platform that provides officially licensed merchandise across various pop culture, gaming, and sports brands. Fendory's mission is to empower fans by offering genuine, high-quality, and personalized products with a commitment to transparency and ethical production.