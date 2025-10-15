Latin America Data Center Colocation Market To Surpass $4.62B By 2030, Driven By Brazil's 60% Investment Share Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Latin America Data Center Colocation Market Report by Arizton"Insights on 321 Data Center Facilities across Latin America.

According to Arizton research, the Latin America data center colocation market by investment was valued at USD 1.17 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.62 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.69% during the forecast period. Emerging as one of the fastest-growing data center markets globally, Latin America is witnessing surging demand driven by the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and digital services across diverse industries. As public and private sectors accelerate digital transformation initiatives, the region is experiencing an increasing need for high-performance computing, low-latency infrastructure, and secure, scalable data storage solutions.

Report Summary:

MARKET SIZE BY INVESTMENT 2030: USD 4.62 Billion

MARKET SIZE BY INVESTMENT 2024: USD 1.17 Billion

CAGR - INVESTMENT (2024-2030): 25.69%

MARKET SIZE - COLOCATION REVENUE 2030: USD 4.03 Billion

MARKET SIZE AREA (2030): 1.48 million sq. feet

POWER CAPACITY (2030): 367.8 MW (2030)

BASE YEAR: 2024

FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030

MARKET SEGMENTATION: Colocation Service, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Techniques, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS: Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America

Latin America's AI Revolution: Governments and Data Centers Race to Build the Future

The adoption of AI is accelerating across Latin America, driven by the growing need for automation and smart operations. Governments across the region are introducing national AI strategies to foster innovation and attract global tech investments. For instance, in May 2025, Argentina announced its ambition to become the“world's fourth AI hub,” offering minimal regulation, abundant land, and low energy costs to international technology firms. In parallel, data center operators are rapidly developing AI-ready facilities to support the surge in AI workloads across industries.

Moreover, organizations are increasingly focusing on strategic data management to enhance AI implementation, recognizing that data accessibility and quality are vital for successful AI and machine learning deployment. Notably, Scala Data Centers is developing“AI City” in Rio Grande do Sul, a $50 billion initiative, while Elea Data Centers is advancing its AI-focused campus in Rio de Janeiro, collectively positioning Latin America as an emerging hotspot for AI-driven infrastructure growth.

Latin America Builds the Digital Backbone for a 5G Future

The rollout of 5G across Latin America is transforming the region's digital landscape. Countries like Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Argentina are driving demand for edge data centers, essential for low-latency applications such as AI, IoT, and autonomous vehicles. In Brazil, operators like Claro, Telefonica, and TIM are expanding coverage nationwide, while Mexico's Telcel already serves millions of 5G subscribers. To support this growth, companies including Scala Data Centers, EdgeConneX, KIO Networks, and HostDime are developing edge and colocation facilities, and providers like Grupo ZFB, EdgeUno, and Tecto Data Centers are strengthening edge computing infrastructure through managed hosting, CDN, and cloud services, collectively driving Latin America's transition to a faster, more connected digital ecosystem.

Latin America's Data Center Surge: Brazil Dominates, Argentina Poised for Rapid Rise

The Latin American data center market is set for significant growth, with operators expected to add over 1,831 MW of core and shell power capacity between 2025 and 2030. Brazil continues to lead the region, contributing more than 858 MW and accounting for around 60% of overall data center investments, supported by billions in operator funding. Mexico follows with over 431 MW, while Chile, Colombia, and Argentina are steadily expanding their presence. Notably, Argentina is emerging as a promising market, driven by untapped demand, strategic location, and improving digital infrastructure. With lower land and power costs compared to more saturated markets, the country offers compelling opportunities for large-scale data center development, aligning with the rising adoption of cloud services, e-commerce, and digital platforms across the region.

Key Data Center Colocation Operators



Ascenty (Digital Realty)

Cirion Technologies

Elea Data Centers

Equinix

KIO Networks

NextStream (Actis)

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers) Scala Data Centers

Other Data Center Colocation Operators



Angola Cables

Ava Telecom

Blue Nap Americas

Claro

DHAmericas

EdgeConneX

EVEO

Gtd

HostDime

Internexa

IPXON Networks

Mexico Telecom Partners (MTP)

Millicom (Tigo)

OneX Data Center

Oxygen

Quântico Data Center

SONDA

Takoda Data Centers

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Tecto Data Centers (V) Win Empresas

New Entrants



247 Data Centers

Ada Infrastructure

Atlantic Data Centers

CloudHQ

Layer 9 Data Centers

MDC Data Centers

OMNIA Data Centers

Surfix Data Center TECfusions

Market Segmentation & Forecast By

Colocation Type



Retail Colocation Wholesale Colocation

Infrastructure



Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure



UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling SystemsRacksOther Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers Other Cooling Units

Cooling Techniques



Air-based Cooling Liquid-based Cooling

General Construction



Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standard



Tier I & II

Tier III Tier IV

Geography

Latin America



Mexico

Chile

Colombia

Argentina Rest of Latin America

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?



How big is the Latin America data center colocation market?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Latin America data center colocation market by 2030?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Latin America data center colocation market by 2030?

What is the growth rate of the Latin America data center colocation market? What are the key trends in the Latin America data center colocation market?

