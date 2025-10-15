Latin America Data Center Colocation Market To Surpass $4.62B By 2030, Driven By Brazil's 60% Investment Share Arizton
According to Arizton research, the Latin America data center colocation market by investment was valued at USD 1.17 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.62 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.69% during the forecast period. Emerging as one of the fastest-growing data center markets globally, Latin America is witnessing surging demand driven by the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and digital services across diverse industries. As public and private sectors accelerate digital transformation initiatives, the region is experiencing an increasing need for high-performance computing, low-latency infrastructure, and secure, scalable data storage solutions.
Latin America's AI Revolution: Governments and Data Centers Race to Build the Future
The adoption of AI is accelerating across Latin America, driven by the growing need for automation and smart operations. Governments across the region are introducing national AI strategies to foster innovation and attract global tech investments. For instance, in May 2025, Argentina announced its ambition to become the“world's fourth AI hub,” offering minimal regulation, abundant land, and low energy costs to international technology firms. In parallel, data center operators are rapidly developing AI-ready facilities to support the surge in AI workloads across industries.
Moreover, organizations are increasingly focusing on strategic data management to enhance AI implementation, recognizing that data accessibility and quality are vital for successful AI and machine learning deployment. Notably, Scala Data Centers is developing“AI City” in Rio Grande do Sul, a $50 billion initiative, while Elea Data Centers is advancing its AI-focused campus in Rio de Janeiro, collectively positioning Latin America as an emerging hotspot for AI-driven infrastructure growth.
Latin America Builds the Digital Backbone for a 5G Future
The rollout of 5G across Latin America is transforming the region's digital landscape. Countries like Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Argentina are driving demand for edge data centers, essential for low-latency applications such as AI, IoT, and autonomous vehicles. In Brazil, operators like Claro, Telefonica, and TIM are expanding coverage nationwide, while Mexico's Telcel already serves millions of 5G subscribers. To support this growth, companies including Scala Data Centers, EdgeConneX, KIO Networks, and HostDime are developing edge and colocation facilities, and providers like Grupo ZFB, EdgeUno, and Tecto Data Centers are strengthening edge computing infrastructure through managed hosting, CDN, and cloud services, collectively driving Latin America's transition to a faster, more connected digital ecosystem.
Latin America's Data Center Surge: Brazil Dominates, Argentina Poised for Rapid Rise
The Latin American data center market is set for significant growth, with operators expected to add over 1,831 MW of core and shell power capacity between 2025 and 2030. Brazil continues to lead the region, contributing more than 858 MW and accounting for around 60% of overall data center investments, supported by billions in operator funding. Mexico follows with over 431 MW, while Chile, Colombia, and Argentina are steadily expanding their presence. Notably, Argentina is emerging as a promising market, driven by untapped demand, strategic location, and improving digital infrastructure. With lower land and power costs compared to more saturated markets, the country offers compelling opportunities for large-scale data center development, aligning with the rising adoption of cloud services, e-commerce, and digital platforms across the region.
