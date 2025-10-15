MENAFN - GetNews)Raven Hung has risen to prominence as one of the youngest and most successful traders in the UK, earning a reputation for bold predictions, disciplined strategies, and remarkable returns.

Raven is best known for correctly predicting several major market downturns, including the Brexit Crash, 2018 Tariffs crash, coronavirus crash in February 2020, the December 2021 slump, and the February 2025 correction. Instead of being caught by surprise, he turned these events into opportunities - making himself and his investors significant profits.

“Most people panic when markets fall,” Raven explains.“But if you've got a proven strategies that work, that's the moment to act big. Crisis and fear create the biggest opportunities for those who are ready.”

Over the years, Raven Ben Hung has become famous for generating annual returns of more than 600% by combining trading and long-term investing. He made headlines with his early calls on companies such as Oracle, Nvidia, Palantir, Robinhood, Iren Ltd, Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, Affirm, Meta, and even Reddit - buying them when they were widely doubted and selling when they surged to record highs.

His success comes down to the unique 8-Step Trading Strategy he developed after studying under top traders worldwide, reading more than 500 books, and attending over 70 investment courses across Asia, Europe, and the United States. But Raven's journey was far from easy.

In his early days, he couldn't afford many of the courses he wanted to attend. Determined to learn, he borrowed money and even put expenses on his credit cards and loans just to invest in his education.“It was risky, but I knew it was an investment in myself,” Raven recalls.“And it paid me back many, many times over.”

At the heart of his method are four principles he applies in every trade:

. Buy when everyone thinks it's a scam /fearful – Market fear often hides real value.

. Choose high-momentum stocks – Growth companies lead the way in bull markets.

. Use leverage wisely – Options and spreads can amplify returns if managed carefully.

. Start with small capital – Great results don't require millions to begin with.

Raven also believes in three secrets to success that most people overlook: having a mentor, being willing to take risks even when they seem unpopular, and never giving up.“When there's a will, there's a way,” he says.

By contrast, he warns that many fail in trading because they rely on free Telegram or WhatsApp signal groups, depend only on technical charts without guidance, or refuse to invest in proper 1to1 mentorship.

Having retired his family and friends early thanks to his trading success, Raven is now focused on his own investments. Many people have asked Raven for his 1to1 mentorship due to his success... Raven only has 24 hours a day, so his one-to-one mentorship training is often full with long queues and high competition. Raven is only looking for students who are serious and committed to their success. He has faced some negative reviews and online criticism simply because he turned away applicants who were not the right fit.

Today, Raven Hung stands as one of the UK's youngest multimillionaire investors - a trader whose story proves that discipline, education, and courage can transform small beginnings into extraordinary success.

His famous life principles are“model successful people and learn from others is the single best thing a human can do to save decades of time and trial and errors”

