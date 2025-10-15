MENAFN - GetNews) Since its Celebrity Licensing Project Partnership Launch in 2013, DXDF Art has been at the forefront of merging artistry and innovation in silicone wax figure creation. The company's collaborations with world-renowned artists have produced masterpieces that transcend mere likeness, embodying both the visual DNA and the emotional essence of their subjects. Notable collaborations include pianist Lang Lang (2016), painter Leng Jun (2018), and artist Wu Ningya (2025), each representing a milestone in the dialogue between art and craftsmanship.

The Collaboration Concept: When Hyper Realism Meets Emotional Expression

The collaboration between DXDF Art and Painter Leng Jun has been one of the most celebrated examples of hyper realistic artistry. Reflecting on this collaboration, Zhou Xuerong, founder of Grand Orient Wax Art(The Chinese Pinyin abbreviation of the company name:DXDF Art), remarked,“The wax figure, like Leng Jun's works, is hyper realistic, but the language of expression is different. I hope that the work I created for such a master artist like Leng Jun can spark a dialogue between these two languages.”

When asked whether she anticipated the positive reactions to the exhibition, Zhou humorously added,“Leng Jun usually portrays others in a hyper realistic way. This time, I'm giving him a bit of a surprise.” The authenticity of this creation was ensured through Leng Jun's full consent and participation. Zhou shared,

“Before we created it, we received Leng's consent. He provided tremendous support. Not only did he authorize us to create it, but he also donated the hair, clothing, glasses, and brushes needed for the wax figure. That's why the work we see today feels so authentic and precious.”

The Collaboration Process: Building Trust Through Artistic Partnerships

For renowned figures such as Lang Lang, collaborations begin through official licensing agreements facilitated by their representatives. Once authorization is granted, DXDF Art's team begins crafting the figurine, ensuring it aligns with the artist's identity, aesthetics, and legacy.

In contrast, Mr. Wu Ningya's collaboration took a more personal route. After visiting DXDF Art, he expressed his fascination with wax figures and personally commissioned a custom-made silicone wax figure of himself. His enthusiasm stemmed from witnessing firsthand the studio's craftsmanship, material precision, and dedication to realism.

Three Artistic Journeys: Lang Lang, Wu Ningya, and Leng Jun

Lang Lang: The Authorized Likeness

The collaboration with the world-renowned pianist Lang Lang marked a significant step in DXDF artistic collaborations. This project focuses purely on celebrity authorization and static

representation, highlighting the technical mastery of the DXDF team in creating lifelike static portraits that embody grace and poise without motion or animation.

Wu Ningya: Material and Artistic Innovation

In the collaboration with Wu Ningya, the focus shifted toward material innovation and artistic expression. DXDF Art created a real-life cast of Wu Ningya that perfectly captured the artist's facial structure, attire, and creative spirit. Starting from the head, leaving only the nostrils open for breathing, and then waiting for the cast material to dry completely before removing it. Wu Ningya sits there for an entire afternoon, truly dedicating himself to his art. Every step, from initial design to mold creation and post-production inspection, underwent rigorous maintenance and precision checks to achieve lasting realism. Inspiration flowed from both the artist's personal narrative and DXDF's dedication to expressing individuality through tangible form.

Leng Jun: Defining the DNA of Hyper Realism

The Leng Jun wax figure remains one of the most intricate and time-intensive projects ever undertaken by DXDF Art, taking nearly a year to complete. Each element, down to individual hair grafts from real human strands, natural skin textures, wrinkles, and moles, was meticulously recreated to achieve“ultimate precision.” The process reflects a biological metaphor: just as living beings carry genetic material, these sculptures carry“visual DNA”. By incorporating the subject's actual hair and personal belongings, the artwork transcends visual realism, achieving a profound emotional resonance.

Zhou Xuerong describes this as the“DNA Project,” where the line between art and life blurs. By merging modern biological concepts and artistic vision, DXDF Art's sculptures don't just mirror appearances; they embody existence.

A Legacy of Art and Authenticity

From 2013 to 2025, DXDF Art's collaborations have showcased how artistry, science, and emotion converge in silicone figurine creation. Whether capturing the grace of Lang Lang, the creative aura of Wu Ningya, or the philosophical precision of Leng Jun, each project tells a story that extends beyond sculpture; it's a dialogue between artist and art, realism and soul.

