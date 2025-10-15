India Battery Recycling Market To Reach USD 235.57 Million By 2030 Driven By Rising Electric Vehicle Adoption

MENAFN - GetNews)



"India Battery Recycling Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the India Battery Recycling Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

India Battery Recycling Market Outlook

The India Battery Recycling Market size is estimated at USD 152.68 million in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 235.57 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period (2025-2030). The market is witnessing growing attention due to increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and a stronger focus on sustainable battery waste management. Government policies promoting a circular economy, along with initiatives such as FAME II and Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, are encouraging the use of recycled battery materials, helping reduce import dependency and minimize environmental impact.

The India Battery Recycling Market share is expected to grow steadily as more companies adopt structured recycling methods and collection networks. Increased awareness of battery recycling benefits and government-backed programs are helping improve operational efficiency in the sector.

Key Trends in India Battery Recycling Market

1. Rising Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries

Rising electric vehicle adoption is boosting lithium-ion battery demand, while EPR under the 2022 Battery Waste Management Rules ensures structured collection and recycling by manufacturers.

2. Government Recycling Initiatives

Government PLI schemes for ACC battery storage promote domestic production and recycling, while pilot projects recover lithium, cobalt, and nickel, enhancing resource efficiency and reducing import reliance.

3. Circular Economy Integration

The market emphasizes a circular economy by reusing recycled battery materials, reducing dependence on imports, minimizing environmental pollution, and supporting sustainable management throughout the battery lifecycle.

4. Expansion of Collection and Recycling Infrastructure

Companies are expanding collection networks and recycling facilities, ensuring safe handling of spent batteries, maximizing material recovery, and supporting a structured, scalable growth of the India Battery Recycling Market.

India Battery Recycling Market Segmentation

By Battery Type:

Lead-Acid Battery

Nickel Battery

Lithium-Ion Battery

Other Battery Types

Key Players in India Battery Recycling Market

Attero Recycling – Specializes in e-waste and battery recycling, focusing on recovering valuable metals and promoting sustainable waste management.

Lohum Cleantech – Provides advanced lithium-ion battery recycling solutions and material recovery services for the EV and electronics sectors.

Exigo Recycling – Offers battery collection and recycling services, emphasizing safe handling and efficient material recovery.

SungEel India Recycling – Focuses on lithium-ion battery recycling and reprocessing, supporting domestic supply of critical materials.

RecycleKaro – Engages in eco-friendly battery recycling and refurbishment, contributing to a circular economy in India.

Conclusion

The India Battery Recycling Market is positioned for consistent growth, supported by rising EV adoption, governmental policies, and increasing awareness of environmental sustainability. Expansion of recycling capacity, development of robust collection networks, and continued support for circular economy initiatives will be critical for meeting future demand. With effective policies and active participation from key industry players, India is expected to build a comprehensive and efficient battery recycling ecosystem, ensuring the long-term sustainability of its battery supply chain.

Get the latest industry insights on India Battery Recycling Market:

Industry Related Reports:

India Waste Management Market

The India Waste Management Market size is projected at USD 13.51 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 17.91 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.80%. The market is driven by increasing urbanization, rising municipal solid waste generation, and government initiatives promoting sustainable waste collection, recycling, and disposal practices.

Get more insights:

Europe Waste Recycling Services Market

The Europe Waste Recycling Services Market size is estimated at USD 73.89 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 94.84 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.12%. The market is fueled by increasing regulatory support for sustainable waste management and rising adoption of advanced recycling technologies across municipal and industrial sectors.

Get more insights:

APAC E-Waste Management Market

The APAC E-Waste Management Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by rising electronic device consumption, increasing awareness of safe e-waste disposal, and government initiatives promoting collection, recycling, and sustainable resource recovery.

Get more insights:

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

...

Mordor Intelligence, 11th Floor, Rajapushpa Summit, Nanakramguda Rd, Financial District, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana – 500032, India.