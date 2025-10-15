Kavya Travel Founder Champions Return Of Human-Centered Booking

MENAFN - GetNews)



Kavya Travel, Indianapolis, IN, USA new interview feature, small agency calls for industry-wide shift back to people-first travel support

Indianapolis, IN - October 15, 2025 - After a new in-depth interview spotlighting their quiet, customer-first approach, Kavya Travel is calling for a broader shift in how travel services are designed - urging companies and consumers to rethink their reliance on automation and reclaim the value of real human connection in booking experiences.

“Somewhere along the way, we decided speed was more important than people,” said the founder of Kavya Travel.“But when someone's trip goes sideways, what they want isn't a chatbot - it's someone who answers the phone.”

The interview, published this week in a lifestyle-tech feature, takes a rare look inside the small but impactful travel agency, which was founded in 2022 with a clear mission: bring back the power of human interaction in an industry dominated by self-service tools and AI-driven platforms.

A Growing Divide in the Digital Travel Experience

Kavya Travel's founder highlights a growing issue that's gone largely ignored by major booking platforms: digital fatigue and tech exclusion, especially among adults 40 and older.

According to a 2024 AARP study:



68% of travelers over 50 prefer to book with real human assistance

61% of Baby Boomers say they feel more confident booking over the phone Yet 80% of major platforms now offer no direct access to human support

“Technology has improved a lot of things,” the founder said.“But it's also left many people behind. And the older we get, the more we crave calm, clear guidance from an actual person.”

Kavya Travel, based entirely online and operating without physical storefronts, answers every customer call with a real agent - no menus, no bots, no automation. They serve cruise, hotel, airline, and car rental customers across the U.S. and Canada and have maintained a complaint rate under 1%.

Human Help Isn't Old-Fashioned - It's Undervalued

In the interview, the founder shared stories of customers overwhelmed by apps and digital processes who just wanted to speak to someone patient. In one example, a woman called in tears needing to rebook a cruise after an emergency. A Kavya agent walked her through the process in real time - no transfers, no wait times, no scripts.

“We're not trying to impress people with tech,” the founder said.“We're just trying to be there when it counts.”

The company has intentionally kept its digital footprint small, avoiding self-promotion, big claims, or press campaigns. Instead, it's been steadily building a loyal customer base through human-first service - something the founder believes more businesses should consider, especially those working with aging populations.

Slow Down, Speak Up, and Support Human-Centered Service

In light of their recent feature, Kavya Travel is encouraging others to help shift the culture - not just within the travel industry, but in how we approach support in general.

Here's what consumers can do:



Choose services that offer real people, not just forms or bots

Speak up when human support is removed - leave reviews, ask for options

Help others (especially older friends and family) find services with patience built in Take the time to call instead of clicking - and let businesses know when it makes a difference

“You don't need a billion-dollar budget to offer good service,” said the founder.“You just need to listen, care, and pick up the phone.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

Contact:

