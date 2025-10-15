Hyperparathyroidism Pipeline 2025: Innovative Clinical Developments By 3+ Global Leaders Delveinsight Featuring Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical, Shaanxi Micot Technology, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Hyperparathyroidism Pipeline 2025"DelveInsight's,“Hyperparathyroidism - Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 3+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs in Hyperparathyroidism pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

As Hyperparathyroidism continues to rise globally and contributes to comorbidities such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers, the need for safer and more effective treatments is growing. DelveInsight reports that the current Hyperparathyroidism pipeline includes over 25 pharmaceutical and biotech companies developing more than 30 therapeutic candidates. These therapies are progressing through various stages of clinical and preclinical development, highlighting strong innovation and dedication to tackling this critical health challenge.

DelveInsight's“Hyperparathyroidism Pipeline Insight 2025” provides a comprehensive and strategic assessment of the active R&D landscape. The report examines clinical trial progress, emerging therapies, mechanisms of action, competitive dynamics, and key initiatives by leading companies, serving as an essential resource for researchers, healthcare investors, and decision-makers seeking detailed insights into the evolving Hyperparathyroidism therapeutics market and the breakthroughs shaping its future.

Explore the Cutting-Edge Landscape of Hyperparathyroidism Drug Development @

Key Takeaways from the Hyperparathyroidism Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Hyperparathyroidism pipeline report highlights a dynamic landscape, with over three active players developing multiple therapeutic candidates for Hyperparathyroidism.

In April 2025, Parsabiv (etelcalcetide) received formal approval for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) in adult dialysis patients. This intravenous calcimimetic, administered three times weekly after dialysis, demonstrated significant efficacy in Phase III trials, notably reducing PTH levels.

Leading companies such as Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical, Shaanxi Micot Technology, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Pathalys Pharma, and others are actively pursuing new therapies to enhance the Hyperparathyroidism treatment landscape. Promising pipeline candidates in various stages of development include SHR6508, MT1013, among others.

Hyperparathyroidism Overview:

Hyperparathyroidism is a disorder in which one or more parathyroid glands become overactive, producing excessive amounts of parathyroid hormone (PTH). These small glands, located near the thyroid at the base of the neck, play a key role in regulating calcium and phosphate levels in the body. Normally, PTH helps maintain this balance by stimulating bones to release calcium and phosphate, prompting the kidneys to retain calcium and excrete phosphate, and enhancing calcium absorption in the intestines through activated vitamin D. In hyperparathyroidism, elevated PTH levels cause hypercalcemia (high blood calcium), which can weaken bones, increase the risk of kidney stones, and lead to calcium deposits in soft tissues and blood vessels.

Primary hyperparathyroidism is often detected during routine blood tests, as it may initially cause no noticeable symptoms. When symptoms do appear, they are typically related to elevated calcium levels or decreased bone calcium and may include osteoporosis, kidney stones, frequent urination, abdominal discomfort, fatigue, muscle weakness, depression, and memory problems. Additional signs can include nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, constipation, joint pain, confusion, and excessive thirst. In some cases, individuals may remain symptom-free and are diagnosed only incidentally during unrelated medical examinations.

Download the Hyperparathyroidism sample report to know in detail about the Hyperparathyroidism treatment market

Hyperparathyroidism Pipeline Analysis

The Hyperparathyroidism pipeline insights report 2025, provides insights into:



Provides comprehensive insights into key companies developing therapies in the Hyperparathyroidism Market.

Categorizes Hyperparathyroidism therapeutic companies by development stage: early, mid, and late-stage.

Highlights major companies involved in targeted therapy development, including both active and inactive (paused/discontinued) projects.

Reviews emerging Hyperparathyroidism drugs under development based on:



Stage of development



Hyperparathyroidism Route of administration



Target receptor



Monotherapy vs. combination therapy



Hyperparathyroidism Mechanism of action

Molecular type

Offers detailed analysis of:



Company-to-company and company-academia collaborations



Hyperparathyroidism Licensing agreements Funding and investment activities supporting future Hyperparathyroidism market advancement.

Unlock key insights into emerging Hyperparathyroidism therapies and market strategies here:

Hyperparathyroidism Emerging Drugs

SHR6508: Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

SHR6508 is an investigational calcimimetic small molecule being developed by Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) in patients with chronic kidney disease on hemodialysis. By acting as an agonist of the calcium-sensing receptor, SHR6508 modulates calcium signaling in the parathyroid glands, helping to reduce excessive parathyroid hormone (PTH) production. While its precise molecular mechanism is still under investigation, the therapy represents a novel approach that directly targets receptor activity to restore hormonal balance. SHR6508 is currently advancing through Phase III clinical trials for hyperparathyroidism management.

MT1013: Shaanxi Micot Technology Limited Company

MT1013 is an investigational therapy being developed by Shaanxi Micot Technology Limited Company for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) in patients with chronic kidney disease. Acting as an antagonist of the parathyroid hormone receptor type 1 (PTH1R), MT1013 is designed to modulate PTH signaling pathways, offering a novel approach to managing elevated hormone levels. The therapy works by interfering with calcium-dependent signaling in parathyroid cells, which may help reduce the excessive secretion of parathyroid hormone commonly observed in patients with impaired kidney function. MT1013 is currently undergoing Phase II clinical trials for hyperparathyroidism.

Hyperparathyroidism Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

Hyperparathyroidism Assessment by Product Type

. Mono

. Combination

. Mono/Combination

Hyperparathyroidism By Stage

. Late-stage products (Phase III)

. Mid-stage products (Phase II)

. Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

. Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

. Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Hyperparathyroidism Assessment by Route of Administration

. Oral

. Parenteral

. Intravenous

. Subcutaneous

. Topical

Hyperparathyroidism Assessment by Molecule Type

. Recombinant fusion proteins

. Small molecule

. Monoclonal antibody

. Peptide

. Polymer

. Gene therapy

Download sample pages to get an in-depth assessment of the emerging Hyperparathyroidism therapies and key Hyperparathyroidism companies

Table of Contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Hyperparathyroidism Current Treatment Patterns

4. Hyperparathyroidism - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Hyperparathyroidism Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Hyperparathyroidism Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Hyperparathyroidism Discontinued Products

13. Hyperparathyroidism Product Profiles

14. Hyperparathyroidism Key Companies

15. Hyperparathyroidism Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Hyperparathyroidism Unmet Needs

18. Hyperparathyroidism Future Perspectives

19. Hyperparathyroidism Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

Request the sample PDF to get detailed insights about the Hyperparathyroidism pipeline reports offerings

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.