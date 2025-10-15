Adrenomyeloneuropathy Market: Epidemiology, Emerging Therapies, And Key Companies Delveinsight Featuring Minoryx Therapeutics, Spur Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Adrenomyeloneuropathy Market"In October 2024, Viking announced positive data from the company's Phase Ib clinical trial of VK0214.

Emerging therapies for Adrenomyeloneuropathy are expected to drive significant growth in the market over the coming years.

DelveInsight's newly released report,“Adrenomyeloneuropathy – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2034,” provides a comprehensive overview of the disease, including historical and projected epidemiology as well as evolving market trends across the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Discover about the Adrenomyeloneuropathy market report

Some of the key facts of the Adrenomyeloneuropathy Market Report:



In 2024, the United States accounted for the largest portion of the Adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) market, representing roughly 45% of the total share among the 7MM (US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

In December 2024, Bionomics Limited announced that positive results from the Phase 2 ATTUNE trial were published in NEJM Evidence and presented at the inaugural“Promising Targets” session during the 63rd Annual ACNP Meeting.

In October 2024, Spur Therapeutics shared preclinical proof-of-concept data for SBT101, a first-in-class gene therapy for AMN, in Molecular Therapy Methods & Clinical Development, underscoring its potential as a breakthrough treatment.

Also in October 2024, Viking Therapeutics reported encouraging Phase Ib results for VK0214, supporting its continued development in AMN.

Across the 7MM, there were approximately 3,500 diagnosed AMN cases in 2024, with numbers expected to rise by 2034. In Japan, around 433 patients received treatment for AMN during the same year.

Within Europe, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalence, followed by France, while Italy reported the lowest number of cases. Leading companies, including Minoryx Therapeutics, Spur Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, and others, are actively developing new therapies to enhance the Adrenomyeloneuropathy treatment landscape.

Adrenomyeloneuropathy Overview

Adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) is the most common form of adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) and primarily affects adult men. The disease usually begins gradually, with symptoms such as leg stiffness, muscle weakness, difficulty walking, and neuropathic pain. As AMN progresses, patients may develop bladder and bowel dysfunction. Unlike the cerebral form of ALD, which leads to rapid cognitive decline, AMN generally progresses slowly and preserves cognitive function, though it can cause substantial physical disability over time.

Clinically, AMN is divided into two subtypes:



AMN with cerebral involvement: Both the spinal cord and brain are affected. AMN without cerebral involvement: Symptoms are confined to the spinal cord.

Around 54% of patients retain normal brain function, while 46% experience some degree of cerebral involvement. This distinction is important for prognosis and treatment planning, as patients with cerebral involvement often require closer monitoring and more intensive management.

Adrenomyeloneuropathy Market Outlook

The Adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) market is gradually progressing, although the current development pipeline remains relatively limited, given the substantial unmet needs of patients. Key players, including Minoryx Therapeutics, Spur Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, and others, are actively advancing their lead drug candidates through various stages of clinical trials.

The market still faces several challenges, such as low disease awareness, reimbursement hurdles, and ongoing questions about the efficacy of available treatments. Nevertheless, the AMN market is expected to expand in the coming years, driven by a growing number of diagnosed cases, increased research investment, and continued innovation in therapeutic approaches. Further growth may be supported by improved diagnostic tools, preventive healthcare programs, and efforts to educate patients and healthcare professionals about the disease.

Discover how the Adrenomyeloneuropathy market is rising in the coming years @

Adrenomyeloneuropathy Emerging Drugs



Leriglitazone (MIN-102): Minoryx Therapeutics SBT101: Spur Therapeutics

Scope of the Adrenomyeloneuropathy Market Report



Study Period: 2020-2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Adrenomyeloneuropathy Companies: Minoryx Therapeutics, Spur Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, and others

Adrenomyeloneuropathy Therapeutic Assessment: Adrenomyeloneuropathy current marketed and Adrenomyeloneuropathy emerging therapies

Adrenomyeloneuropathy Market Dynamics: Adrenomyeloneuropathy market drivers and Adrenomyeloneuropathy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Adrenomyeloneuropathy Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Adrenomyeloneuropathy Market Access and Reimbursement

To know what's more in our Adrenomyeloneuropathy report, visit

Key benefits of the Adrenomyeloneuropathy Market Report:

Adrenomyeloneuropathy market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Adrenomyeloneuropathy Epidemiology and Adrenomyeloneuropathy market in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan).

The Adrenomyeloneuropathy market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

The Adrenomyeloneuropathy market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM.

The Adrenomyeloneuropathy market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Adrenomyeloneuropathy market.

Got queries? Click here to know more about the Adrenomyeloneuropathy market Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. SWOT analysis

4. Adrenomyeloneuropathy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Adrenomyeloneuropathy Market Overview at a Glance

6. Adrenomyeloneuropathy Disease Background and Overview

7. Adrenomyeloneuropathy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Adrenomyeloneuropathy

9. Adrenomyeloneuropathy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Unmet Needs

11. Adrenomyeloneuropathy Emerging Therapies

12. Adrenomyeloneuropathy Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Adrenomyeloneuropathy Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Market drivers

16. Market barriers

17. Appendix

18. Adrenomyeloneuropathy Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Click here to read more about Adrenomyeloneuropathy Market Outlook 2034

Related Reports:

Adrenomyeloneuropathy Pipeline Insights, DelveInsight

"Adrenomyeloneuropathy Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Adrenomyeloneuropathy market. A detailed picture of the Adrenomyeloneuropathy pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Adrenomyeloneuropathy treatment guidelines.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.