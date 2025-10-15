Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage On Vinte Viviendas Integrales (VINTE)
Key Takeaways:
- VINTE reported a steady topline mix with revenue of ~MXN 3.66B; ASP +11.8% to MXN 975k; housing equipment revenue +12.1%. Average debt maturity extended to ~4.9 years after prepaying VINTE 18X; placed MXN 2.5B in green bonds with ~MXN 3.46B demand. Expanded ESG footprint platform with >23k EDGE homes (~6k Advanced); Xante growing fast (revenue +49%, EBITDA +135%).
About Stonegate
Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.
Legal Disclaimer:
