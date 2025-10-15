Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage On Vinte Viviendas Integrales (VINTE)

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Vinte Viviendas Integrales (BMV: VINTE): Stonegate Capital Partners initiates their coverage on Vinte Viviendas Integrales (BMV: VINTE). VINTE reported total revenue of MXN 3.66B, up 211.3% y/y, driven by the Javer acquisition. Compared to pro forma 2Q24 revenue, VINTE would have seen a 6.8% decrease. Average selling prices increased 11.8% to $975,000, up from $872,000 last year. Consolidated EBITDA reached $647.6M, up 124.7% y/y and down 16.4% on a pro forma basis, with an EBITDA margin of 17.7%. We expect the year over year pro forma results to improve as the Company continues to integrate Javer. Lastly, we note the exceptionally strong 2Q24 results further impacting year over year results due to the strong comps.

Key Takeaways:

  • VINTE reported a steady topline mix with revenue of ~MXN 3.66B; ASP +11.8% to MXN 975k; housing equipment revenue +12.1%.
  • Average debt maturity extended to ~4.9 years after prepaying VINTE 18X; placed MXN 2.5B in green bonds with ~MXN 3.46B demand.
  • Expanded ESG footprint platform with >23k EDGE homes (~6k Advanced); Xante growing fast (revenue +49%, EBITDA +135%).



