River Road Resources Appoints New Director

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - River Road Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RRRL) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce the appointment of Gianluca Ciampi to the Company's board of directors, effective immediately.

About Mr. Ciampi

Gianluca Ciampi currently serves as an Associate at Lucris Capital Corporation, a Vancouver-based private investment firm specializing in structured investments in publicly traded and private companies, including those in the resource sector. With a focus on evaluating investment opportunities and managing portfolio strategies, Mr. Ciampi brings a strong understanding of capital markets and strategic growth. Mr. Ciampi holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Peter B. Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Tim Henneberry

CEO and Director

(250) 715-5329

About River Road Resources Ltd.

River Road Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RRRL". The Company holds the option to earn a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR royalty, in the Stobart Property, comprised of two mineral claims totaling approximately 724 hectares, located in the Clinton Mining District of British Columbia.

