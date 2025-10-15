403
Assistant FM: Empowering Kuwaiti Women Is Sustainable Path
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Duaij Al-Sabah said on Wednesday empowering women in peace and humanitarian action is not merely a goal, but also a sustainable national approach.
Sheikha Jawaher made the statement during a ceremony organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the role of women in humanitarian action, marking the 25th anniversary of the UN Security Council Resolution No. 1325, which involves females in peace and humanitarian action.
The ceremony was held under the patronage of Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, in the presence of Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and a number of international and humanitarian organizations, along diplomatic missions in Kuwait.
Kuwait's national path regarding empowering women stems from the Amiri directives that peace could only be preserved by the participation of all, she noted.
She stressed Kuwait's commitment to pursuing its national plans and partnerships with the UN and regional organizations to cement Kuwaiti women's presence in mediation paths and making peace.
Sheikha Jawaher shed light on some women's outstanding developments witnessed in Kuwait, starting with Articles 153 and 182 of Kuwait's penal code, in addition to raising the minimum legal marriage age to 18.
Kuwait's police includes more than 1,000 women, and Kuwait's army has started registering the first batch of applicants and 51 women have been selected as army officers, she said.
Kuwait's women make up 74.5 percent of relief workers, and 26 percent of charitable societies' chiefs, she said.
Meanwhile, UN Secretary General's Representative and Resident Coordinator in Kuwait Ghada Al-Taher extolled Kuwait's international role in humanitarian field, adding Kuwait has supported this domain through long-term partnerships since the establishment of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, Kuwait's support for the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), and many other inspiring partnerships.
Women were first in terms of responding to crises, and they make up 40 percent of 500,000 humanitarian workers across the globe, she added.
Also, Head of the Regional Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross Mamadou Sow commended Kuwait's leading role in backing establishing an international community to support the role of women in peace processes and humanitarian work around the world.
He referred that Kuwait adopted two key decisions announced by Minister of Justice Nasser Al-Sumait on Tuesday on a bill to combat international crimes and a law to protect those who went missing.
The step makes Kuwait in the first countries, which support international acts, he stressed.
During crises, women face heavier burdens as they deliver under bombing, cross mine fields to get water and bake under the watch of snippers, he explained. (end)
CommentsNo comment