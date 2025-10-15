403
Santa Fe Pro Musica Presents: Danish String Quartet
DANISH STRING QUARTET
Sunday, November 16 at 3 PM
Lensic Performing Arts Center
The Danish String Quartet returns to the Santa Fe Pro Musica stage with a program featuring works by Igor Stravinsky, Jonny Greenwood, and Ludwig van Beethoven, alongside the ensemble's own folk-inspired arrangements and original compositions.
Artist Dinner
Sunday, November 16 at 5pm | Andiamo! Santa Fe
Join us for a three course meal and wine with members of the Danish String Quartet following the concert. Reservations required. $200 per person.
Featured Artist Bios
The Danish String Quartet formed over 20 years ago when the players were in their teens-"best friends"-playing music and soccer at a summer music camp. They further developed at Copenhagen's Royal Danish Academy of Music. This GRAMMY-nominated ensemble is regarded as one of the world's finest string quartets, also acclaimed for their innovative approach to the classics and curiosity about folk music. They have integrated the vast classical string quartet repertoire with new compositions and Nordic folk music becoming "an exceptional quartet, whatever repertory they play" (Anthony Tommasini, The New York Times).
WHAT
Danish String Quartet
WHEN
November 16, 2025 at 3 PM
WHERE
Lensic Performing Arts Center
211 West San Francisco Street
Santa Fe, NM 87501
FEATURED ARTISTS
DANISH STRING QUARTET
PROGRAMIGOR STRAVINSKY Three Pieces
JONNY GREENWOOD Suite from“There Will Be Blood”
BEETHOVEN Quartet in F Major, Op. 135
FOLK MUSIC Arrangements and compositions by the Danish String Quartet
TICKETS $30–$103
Tickets available at sfpromusica.org or by calling the Pro Musica Box Office at 505.988.4640 ext 1.
Contact: Elizabeth Cohen, Marketing Manager & Executive Assistant
sfpromusica
High Resolution Images Available
