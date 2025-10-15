LAUSD Board Votes To Renew 16 Charters As Hundreds Unite At Pivotal Hearing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alliance, LACEPS, and CCSA mobilize massive turnout inside district headquarters in unified show of support

Los Angeles, CA, USA, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [October 15, 2025] Los Angeles, CA -On Tuesday, the LAUSD Board of Education voted to renew 16 of 18 charter schools during a pivotal hearing that drew more than 400 students, families, educators, alumni, and community leaders from Alliance College-Ready Public Schools , Los Angeles Coalition for Excellent Public Schools (LACEPS), and the California Charter Schools Association (CCSA).

The massive turnout, despite the heavy rain and wind, marked a powerful show of unity, underscoring the importance of maintaining access to high-quality, innovative public school options that help students across Los Angeles thrive.

“This is an incredible victory for the thousands of families, students, and educators across the city,” said Pablo Villavicencio , CEO of Alliance College-Ready Public Schools and board secretary of LACEPS .“I'm especially proud that every Alliance school was unanimously renewed , a powerful affirmation of our students' success and the dedication of our educators. Although not every school was renewed, this moment strengthens our momentum. We will keep organizing, keep showing up, and keep fighting until every student in Los Angeles has the excellent public school they deserve.”

Throughout the hearing, principals, families, and students shared powerful and emotional testimonials about academic growth, opportunity, and community transformation. Parents described having access to safe and high-quality schools close to home, while students spoke about finding a sense of belonging.

“At KIPP Academy of Opportunity (KAO), teachers care deeply, the faculty and staff go above and beyond, and parents are truly engaged,” said Pastor Craig Mitchell , KAO parent.“It means something when a school and its community come together to give our children the best chance at success. KAO is more than just a school-it's a family, a foundation, and a future for our kids. It's proof that excellence can thrive right here in our own backyard.”

As families celebrated the renewals, there was also heartbreak for the two school communities that were denied: Learning By Design Charter School and Gabriella Charter School . This decision represents new threats to public charter school communities, affecting hundreds of families across Los Angeles County, many of whom are Black and Brown.

CCSA and LACEPS have pledged to stand behind both schools as they appeal to the Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) to chart a new path forward.

“A recent public opinion poll shows that 65% of registered California voters now support charter public schools-a record high-and more than half say their opinion has remained consistently positive. That's a powerful story and a clear reflection of what we see and hear across Los Angeles every day,” said Keith Dell'Aquila , Vice President of Local Advocacy in Greater Los Angeles for CCSA.“Here in LA, charter public schools like those voted on Tuesday offer high-quality, student-centered programs that uplift communities and expand opportunity. This continued surge in public support confirms what parents and educators in Los Angeles have long known: charter schools are an essential part of California's public education system and its future .”

