Per Scholas Expert Shares Findings From“Future Of Tech” Survey, Revealing Top Industry Concerns On Yourupdatetv

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October is cybersecurity month, a critical reminder that cyberattacks are on the rise - from data centers to everyday phishing scams, staying safe online has never been more important. During a recent satellite media tour in partnership with Per Scholas and D S Simon Media, Executive Vice President of Talent Solutions at Per Scholas, Brittany Murrey, shared simple steps to stay safe online and explain how free training programs are helping everyday people turn those same skills into high-paying tech careers.

New research from Per Scholas reveals that cybersecurity is the number-one concern for tech leaders over the next decade, with nearly 500,000 jobs currently unfilled nationwide. To close that gap, Per Scholas - a national tech training nonprofit celebrating 30 years of impact - offers no-cost training in Cybersecurity, Cloud, Data Engineering, and IT, equipping learners with the skills needed to thrive in the fastest-growing areas of technology, including artificial intelligence.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of C-Suite technology executives rank cybersecurity threats as the top challenge U.S. businesses will face over the next decade, according to new research from Per Scholas.

The research reveals that this concern is amplified by the critical need for robust data center infrastructure to handle burgeoning sensitive data. Conducted by Talker Research among 1,000 cybersecurity and data center executives, the survey found an actively threatened cyber environment, as 56% of companies reported defending against hacking attempts, 43% experienced data breaches, and 14% suffered from successful hacks.

With nearly half (43%) of executives stating that they regularly hire entry-level talent, skills training continues to be an effective solution to quickly meet the rising demand for talent. Per Scholas programs, which are provided at no cost to learners, offer industry-recognized Cybersecurity, Cloud, and Data Engineering training, equipping learners with job-ready technical and professional skills.

“My advice is to focus on continuous learning and to double down on those uniquely human skills that AI can't replace, such as critical thinking and adaptability,” said Murrey.“The jobs of the future will require humans and technology to work together, and our training prepares people to be at the forefront of that collaboration.”

A companion survey of 1,000 U.S. tech employees encouragingly revealed that nearly 9 in 10 (88%) expressed willingness to undergo additional cybersecurity training, averaging 7.1 hours per month, as they also feel a preparedness gap: less than half (48%) believe their company is“very prepared” for cyberattacks. Top employee concerns include phishing (52%), external threats (42%), and lack of encryption (41%).

About Per Scholas

As Per Scholas celebrates 30 years of impact, we are charting an ambitious path forward- expanding access to high-growth tech careers and fostering economic mobility nationwide. Since 1995, we've offered no-cost tech training to more than 30,000 technologists in the most sought-after tech skills. Employed alumni increase their income by an average of at least 3x. With 25+ campuses and remote programs, we partner with employers-from Fortune 500 companies to startups-to create inclusive talent pipelines in fields like Cloud, Cybersecurity, Data Engineering, IT Support, and Software Engineering. More than half of our learners hold a high school diploma as their highest educational credential. We are building a future where successful careers in tech are accessible to everyone across urban, suburban, and rural communities, empowering individuals to unlock their potential and drive transformative economic change nationwide.

BIO: Brittany Murrey - Executive Vice President, Talent Solutions

Brittany Murrey is Executive Vice President, Talent Solutions at Per Scholas. In this role, Brittany is responsible for leading employer engagement and partnering with our 1000+ partners to build sustainable talent pipelines and expanding access to career pathways in tech. She oversees day-to-day business development operations, pipeline forecasting, creating strategies to refine the customer journey, and providing training support organization-wide account management practices. With national remote training and campuses in 25 cities and growing, she collaborates with our training and development teams to build the most in-demand tech skills, including Cloud, Cybersecurity, Data Engineering, IT Support, and Software Engineering, and to close the growing skills gap for businesses.

Brittany is a member of Per Scholas' National Leadership Team, joining the nonprofit in 2024. Brittany is a skilled business and workforce development professional with experience advising employers on how to attract and engage diverse talent pools and improve career pathways for people from underserved communities. Her career began in the financial services industry, where she spent over ten years serving Los Angeles as a financial services professional and building talented teams. Most recently, she supported the launch of an employer advisory department at the Center for Employment Opportunities (CEO) with the goal of improving career pathways for job seekers with employment barriers.

She is passionate about improving economic mobility for individuals with employment barriers and leading impactful teams. Brittany holds a Bachelor's degree from the University of California, Riverside, and a Master's of Science in Social Entrepreneurship from the University of Southern California. She is married and a mother of two.

