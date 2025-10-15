SL Green Realty Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2025 EPS Of $0.34 Per Share And FFO Of $1.58 Per Share



Net income attributable to common stockholders of $0.34 per share for the third quarter of 2025 as compared to net loss of $0.21 per share for the same period in 2024 .

F unds from operations ("FFO") of $1.58 per share for the third quarter of 2025, net of transaction costs of $13.1 million, or $0.17 per share, primarily related to the Company's pursuit of a gaming license. The Company reported FFO of $1.13 per share for the same period in 2024.

Signed 52 Manhattan office leases totaling 657,942 square feet in the third quarter of 2025 and 143 Manhattan office leases totaling 1,801,768 square feet for the first nine months of 2025. The mark-to-market on signed Manhattan office leases was 2.7% lower for the third quarter and 1.1% lower for the first nine months of 2025 than the previous fully escalated rents on the same spaces. Manhattan same-store office occupancy increased to 92.4% as of September 30, 2025, inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced. The Company expects to increase Manhattan same-store office occupancy, inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced, to 93.2% by December 31, 2025.

Entered into a contract to purchase Park Avenue Tower, located at 65 East 55th Street, for $730.0 million. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.



Closed on the sale of a 5.0% interest in One Vanderbilt Avenue to Mori Building Co., Ltd. for a gross asset valuation of $4.7 billion . The transaction generated proceeds to the Company of $86.6 million . Entered into a contract to purchase 346 Madison Avenue and the adjacent site at 11 East 44th Street for $160.0 million . The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Together with our joint venture partner, completed a $1.4 billion , five-year, fixed-rate refinancing of 11 Madison Avenue. The mortgage carries a stated coupon of 5.625% , which the Company hedged to an effective rate of 5.592% for its portion.

An affiliate of the Company and a joint venture partner extinguished the debt encumbering 1552-1560 Broadway, which resulted in the Company recording a net gain on discounted debt extinguishment of $57.2 million in the third quarter of 2025. Closed on a modification and extension of the mortgage on 100 Church Street. The modification included a paydown of the principal balance by $5.0 million to $365.0 million and extended the final maturity date to June 2028, inclusive of extension options. The interest rate was maintained at 5.887% through June 2027, after which the interest rate is fixed at 4.982% through final maturity.



Special Servicing and Asset Management Highlights

The Company's special servicing business increased by $1.6 billion in active assignments, which now totals $7.7 billion , with an additional $9.9 billion for which the Company has been designated as special servicer on assets that are not currently in active special servicing.



NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (the "Company") (NYSE: SLG) today reported a net income attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 of $24.9 million, or $0.34 per share, as compared to a net loss of $13.3 million, or $0.21 per share, for the same period in 2024.

The Company reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 of $7.3 million, or $0.12 per share as compared to net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.06 per share for the same period in 2024.

The Company reported FFO for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 of $120.4 million or $1.58 per share, net of transaction costs of $13.1 million, or $0.17 per share, primarily related to the Company's pursuit of a gaming license. The Company reported FFO of $78.6 million, or $1.13 per share, or $87.6 million and $1.26 per share, net of $9.0 million, or $0.13 per share, of negative non-cash fair value adjustments on mark-to-market derivatives, for the same period in 2024.

The Company reported FFO for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 of $351.4 million or $4.60 per share, inclusive of $71.6 million, or $0.94 per share, of income, excluding interest income, related to the repayment of the commercial mortgage investment at 522 Fifth Avenue and $57.2 million, or $0.75 per share, of net gain on discounted debt extinguishment at 1552-1560 Broadway, and net of $14.5 million, or $0.19 per share, of investment reserves, transaction costs of $13.6 million, or $0.18 per share, and $3.9 million, or $0.05 per share, of negative non-cash fair value adjustments on mark-to-market derivatives. The Company reported FFO of $437.9 million, or $6.30 per share, for the same period in 2024, inclusive of $190.1 million, or $2.74 per share, of gains on discounted debt extinguishments at 2 Herald Square, 280 Park Avenue, and 719 Seventh Avenue and net of negative $2.5 million, or $0.04 per share, of negative non-cash fair value adjustments on mark-to-market derivatives.

All per share amounts are presented on a diluted basis.

Operating and Leasing Activity

Same-store cash NOI, including the Company's share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, decreased by 4.2% for the third quarter of 2025, or 5.5% excluding lease termination income, as compared to the same period in 2024.

Same-store cash NOI, including the Company's share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, decreased by 0.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, or 1.6% excluding lease termination income, as compared to the same period in 2024, due, in part, to lower percentage rent received by One Vanderbilt from SUMMIT due to the Ascent feature being temporarily taken out of service for maintenance. It is expected to be returned to service in the fourth quarter of 2025.

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company signed 52 office leases in its Manhattan office portfolio totaling 657,942 square feet. The average rent on the Manhattan office leases signed in the third quarter of 2025 was $92.81 per rentable square foot with an average lease term of 8.9 years and average tenant concessions of 9.1 months of free rent with a tenant improvement allowance of $99.09 per rentable square foot. Thirty-three leases comprising 319,256 square feet, representing office leases on space that had been occupied within the prior twelve months, are considered replacement leases on which mark-to-market is calculated. Those replacement leases had average starting rents of $90.65 per rentable square foot, representing a 2.7% decrease over the previous fully escalated rents on the same office spaces.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company signed 143 office leases in its Manhattan office portfolio totaling 1,801,768 square feet. The average rent on the Manhattan office leases signed in 2025 was $88.91 per rentable square foot with an average lease term of 8.9 years and average tenant concessions of 8.5 months of free rent with a tenant improvement allowance of $91.89 per rentable square foot. Ninety-three leases comprising 989,633 square feet, representing office leases on space that had been occupied within the prior twelve months, are considered replacement leases on which mark-to-market is calculated. Those replacement leases had average starting rents of $89.25 per rentable square foot, representing a 1.1% decrease over the previous fully escalated rents on the same office spaces.

Occupancy in the Company's Manhattan same-store office portfolio was 92.4% as of September 30, 2025, inclusive of 361,924 square feet of leases signed but not yet commenced, as compared to 91.5% at the end of the previous quarter. The Company expects to increase Manhattan same-store office occupancy, inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced, to 93.2% by December 31, 2025.

Significant leasing activity in the third quarter and to date in the fourth quarter includes:



New lease with Harvey AI Corporation for 96,781 square feet at One Madison Avenue;

In October, a new expansion lease with a financial services company for 92,663 square feet at One Madison Avenue;

New expansion lease with New York State Office of General Services for 66,106 square feet at 919 Third Avenue;

New lease with Sigma Computing, Inc. for 64,077 square feet at One Madison Avenue;

Early renewal with Teneo Holdings LLC for 46,551 square feet at 280 Park Avenue;

New expansion lease with Sagard Holdings Management Corp for 40,516 square feet at 280 Park Avenue;

New lease with Tempus AI, Inc. for 39,565 square feet at 11 Madison Avenue;

Early renewal with Ares Management LLC for 36,316 square feet at 245 Park Avenue; New lease with Geico for 25,854 square feet at 1350 Avenue of the Americas.



Investment Activity

In October, the Company entered into a contract to purchase Park Avenue Tower, located at 65 East 55th Street, for $730.0 million. The acquisition will deliver sustainable cash flow and provide long-term value creation while further solidifying the Company's commitment to being the leading owner of premier properties along Park Avenue. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

In September, the Company closed on the sale of a 5.0% interest in One Vanderbilt Avenue to Mori Building Co., Ltd, Japan's leading urban landscape developer. The sale follows Mori's acquisition of an 11.0% interest in the trophy office tower in November 2024. Both investments were completed at a gross asset valuation of $4.7 billion. After completion of the transaction, SLG maintains a 55.0% stake in One Vanderbilt Avenue. The transaction generated proceeds to the Company of $86.6 million.

In August, the Company entered into a contract to purchase 346 Madison Avenue and the adjacent site at 11 East 44th Street for $160.0 million, providing the Company the opportunity to pursue a world-class, ground-up new office development. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Debt and Preferred Equity Investment Activity

The carrying value of the Company's debt and preferred equity portfolio, excluding the Company's investment in the SLG Opportunistic Debt Fund, was $289.7 million at September 30, 2025. The portfolio had a weighted average current yield of 8.8% as of September 30, 2025, or 11.2% excluding the effect of $63.0 million of investments that are on non-accrual.

Financing Activity

In September, the Company, together with its joint venture partner, completed a $1.4 billion, five-year, fixed-rate refinancing of 11 Madison Avenue. The mortgage carries a stated coupon of 5.625%, which the Company hedged to an effective rate of 5.592% for its portion. The new mortgage replaces the previous $1.4 billion of debt on the property, which was comprised of a $1.075 billion senior mortgage and two mezzanine loans totaling $325.0 million.

In September, the Company closed on a modification and extension of the mortgage on 100 Church Street. The modification included a paydown of the principal balance by $5.0 million to $365.0 million and extended the maturity date to June 2028, inclusive of extension options. The interest rate was maintained at 5.887% through June 2027, after which the interest rate is fixed at 4.982% through final maturity.

In September, an affiliate of the Company and a joint venture partner extinguished the debt encumbering 1552-1560 Broadway, which had a total debt claim of $219.5 million, inclusive of $26.4 million of accrued and unpaid interest, for $63.0 million, which resulted in the Company recording a net gain on discounted debt extinguishment of $57.2 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Special Servicing and Asset Management Activity

The Company's special servicing business increased by $1.6 billion in active assignments, which now totals $7.7 billion, with an additional $9.9 billion for which the Company has been designated as special servicer on assets that are not currently in active special servicing.

Dividends

In the third quarter of 2025, the Company declared:



Three monthly ordinary dividends on its outstanding common stock of $0.2575 per share, which were paid in cash on August 15, September 15 and October 15, 2025; A quarterly dividend on its outstanding 6.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of $0.40625 per share for the period July 15, 2025 through and including October 14, 2025, which was paid in cash on October 15, 2025, and is the equivalent of an annualized dividend of $1.625 per share.

Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing the value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2025, SL Green held interests in 53 buildings totaling 30.7 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 27.1 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 2.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

