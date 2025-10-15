374Water Announces Minimum Equity Ownership Policy For Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Policy Further Aligns Board of Directors and Shareholder Interests

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) (“374Water” or the“Company”), a global leader in organic waste destruction technology and services for the industrial, municipal, and federal markets, today announced it has implemented a minimum equity ownership policy (the "Equity Ownership Policy") with the members of the Board of Directors (“Board Member”).

Under the terms of the Equity Ownership Policy, each Board Member is required to attain and maintain a minimum ownership level in the Company as set out in the Equity Ownership Policy. Each director must purchase a minimum value of USD $50,000 of shares, the Minimum Equity Ownership Threshold, inclusive of any previously purchased shares, and continuously hold at least the same number of shares initially purchased to meet the requirement irrespective of subsequent changes in stock price. Any future modification of the Equity Ownership Policy that results in a material change to the Minimum Equity Ownership Threshold will require the mutual consent of the Company and the Board of Directors.

“This new policy further aligns shareholder and Director incentives and promotes long-term value creation for the company,” said Stephen J. Jones, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of 374Water.“We believe 374Water is an exceptional company as we continue to commercialize our AirSCWO technology and focus on strategic partnerships and capital initiatives related to our Waste Destruction Services (“WDS”) business model. Both the Board and management are committed to further unlocking this value for shareholders in the months and years ahead.”

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global industrial technology and services company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the industrial, municipal, and federal markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes, producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting and follow us on LinkedIn .

Cautionary Language on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance, including statements relating to whether 374Water will be able to unlock revenue from its WDS operations, whether 374Water will be successful in obtaining industrial, federal, and municipal waste destruction contracts, the timing for 374Water to launch WDS operations and 374Water's ability to establish additional WDS operations, 374Water's ability to scale its operations, demand for 374Water's solutions, and 374Water's ability to destroy PFAS at scale, and 374Water's future prospects and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause 374Water's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or 374Water's achievements or those of its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "project," "consider," "predict," "potential," "feel," or other comparable terminology. 374Water has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While 374Water believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the 374Water's control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in 374Water's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as well as 374Water's subsequent filings with the SEC, may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, 374Water disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

