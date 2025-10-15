Appian To Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On November 6, 2025

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-15 04:16:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, November 6, 2025. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to review its financial results and business outlook.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the call, please use this Registration Link . Once registered, participants can join the call, using their phone with a dial in and PIN. The conference call will also be available live via webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at .

A webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed at after the conclusion of the live conference call.

About Appian

Appian is The Process Company. We deliver a software platform that helps organizations run better processes that reduce costs, improve customer experiences, and gain a strategic edge. Committed to client success, we serve many of the world's largest companies across various industries. For more information, visit appian . [Nasdaq: APPN]

