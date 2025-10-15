Rumble And Perplexity Introduce Subscription Bundle For Rumble Premium And Perplexity Pro

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONGBOAT KEY, FL, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM ), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today announced the launch of a subscription bundle that includes Rumble Premium and Perplexity Pro, a premium tier of the AI-powered answer engine from Perplexity. Rumble and Perplexity recently announced a strategic partnership , which includes the integration of Perplexity's AI-powered tools to enhance search functions and discoverability on Rumble.

A Rumble Premium subscription is normally $9.99 per month, and Perplexity Pro costs $20 per month, which has a combined value of $29.99 per month. For a limited time, this partnership will enable users to get both for just $19.99 per month, when they sign up before December 31, 2025 directly on Rumble.

“Rumble and Perplexity are working together to offer the best tech and tools for the best user and creator experience found anywhere online,” said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski.“Rumble Premium is the optimal way to experience the platform, and Perplexity Pro is the optimal way to answer questions and perform deep, accurate, well-sourced research. With Rumble Premium and Perplexity Pro, you can speak and consume information freely.”

“The smartest people are the most curious. We're thrilled to bring Perplexity Pro's premium features to Rumble Premium users and serve their desire to ask more questions and get better answers,” said Dmitry Shevelenko, Chief Business Officer at Perplexity.“Together, we're setting new standards for affordable, high-value digital experiences.”

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider, founded in 2013 by entrepreneur Chris Pavlovski, which is creating an independent infrastructure intended to make it impervious to cancellation or censorship by Big Tech. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: .

Contact: ...

ABOUT PERPLEXITY

Perplexity is an AI-powered answer engine that draws from credible sources in real time to accurately answer questions with in-line citations, perform deep research, and more. Founded in 2022, the company's mission is to serve the world's curiosity by bridging the gap between traditional search engines and AI-driven interfaces. Each week, Perplexity answers more than 150 million questions globally. Perplexity is available in the app store and online at

Contact: ...

###