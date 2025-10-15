Dubai To Get Dedicated Taxi Parking, Driver Rest Areas In Congested Zones

Taxi drivers in Dubai will not only have dedicated parking spaces but also rest areas within specific parking zones“to enhance their comfort and well-being.” This follows an agreement signed on Wednesday between Parkin Company PJSC, Dubai's largest provider of paid public parking facilities, and Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) at Gitex Global 2025.

Under the agreement, Parkin will allocate parking spaces for taxis in high-demand and congested areas, particularly near major events and exhibitions, while introducing specific rest areas within dedicated parking zones.

Introducing rest areas is a vital component in ensuring the health and welfare of taxi drivers, similar to Dubai's initiative of introducing air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders. In July this year, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) added 15 new air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders at key bus and metro stations. RTA previously installed 40 permanent facilities across key locations in the emirate.

Both Parkin and DTC noted their agreement“focuses on enhancing customer experience by delivering value-added services that improve convenience for taxi passengers as well as drivers.

“The agreement reflects Parkin's commitment to driving Dubai's smart city and sustainability agenda by creating intelligent, customer-focused parking solutions that also prioritise driver welfare,” noted Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin

“We are combining expertise in parking operations and mobility services to introduce integrated solutions that support the Emirate's growing demand for efficient, sustainable, and technology-enabled urban transport. We aim to set new benchmarks for customer experience, operational efficiency, and smart mobility in Dubai,” he added.

As part of the agreement, rapid electric vehicle (EV) chargers will also be deployed at key locations to support the transition to sustainable taxi fleets.

“By integrating advanced parking and charging infrastructure with our expanding fleet operations, we are enhancing driver welfare, operational efficiency, and customer convenience,” said DTC CEO Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi.

Parkin and DTC will likewise share data to identify high-demand charging and parking spots to optimise operational efficiency. The partnership also opens opportunities for joint investments and potential ventures in technology and smart mobility services.