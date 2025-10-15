Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE: Smoke Billows As Fire Erupts In Sharjah Industrial Area

UAE: Smoke Billows As Fire Erupts In Sharjah Industrial Area


2025-10-15 03:47:07
A fire broke out in Sharjah's industrial area on Wednesday evening, sending thick plumes of smoke billowing across nearby neighbourhoods.

Residents reported hearing sirens and seeing flames rising from what appeared to be a cluster of warehouses. The blaze, which started around 6pm, quickly intensified.

Pictures and videos shared with Khaleej Times showed large tongues of fire lighting up the skyline.

“It appears to be somewhere behind Al Wahda Street,” said A.A, a resident of Bu Daniq near Mega Mall, who shared photos of the blaze taken from his balcony. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

