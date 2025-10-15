MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) MHI Thermal Systems Wins 2025 GOOD DESIGN AWARD for Hyper Multi LXZ Series of Building-Use Multi-Split Air-Conditioners in Japan

TOKYO, October 15, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Thermal Systems, Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group, won a 2025 GOOD DESIGN AWARD (organized by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion) for its proprietarily developed Hyper Multi LXZ Series of building-use multi-split air-conditioners for buildings in Japan.

Established in 1957, GOOD DESIGN AWARD is Japan's leading commendation system. Eligible for application are products, architecture, application and software, projects and initiatives that utilize design and more. Through this system, many people come in contact with "good design" and appreciate their value. The G-Mark, a symbol of award, is widely familiar as a representation of excellent design.

The Hyper Multi LXZ Series features a new design with a distinctive blue ornamentation and flat stucco-white panels. The refined design has a neat, unified look when multiple units are installed in a row, coordinates easily with a variety of installation environments and blends in with urban spaces. Environmental impact is reduced through the use of R32, a refrigerant with approximately one third of the GWP(*1) of the previous R410A refrigerant. Energy efficiency has been improved through the use of a new compressor and a redesign of the air flow path. Additionally, the structure comprising small units with a single fan and the high-density heat exchanger reduce the area required for installation by approximately 28%.

New features include Variable Temperature Capacity Control+, which conserves energy without sacrificing comfort, and a hot gas bypass defrost mode that minimizes the decrease in room temperature typically associated with conventional defrost operation(*2). There is also dedicated equipment to meet safety regulations, including a shutoff valve that can be connected to multiple indoor units, contributing to lower installation costs.

MHI Thermal Systems aims to build on this success and carry out further technological development tailored to each customer to provide air conditioning solutions that meet a diverse range of needs.

(*1) GWP: global warming potential. CO2 is assigned a GWP of 1. The lower the GWP factor, the less impact on the environment.

(*2) A mode used to remove frost that builds up on the heat exchanger of an outdoor air conditioning unit during operation in heating mode. Depending on the conditions of the building, this can temporarily lower the room temperature as warm air stops being supplied through the indoor unit during operation in this mode.

