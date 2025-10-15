The Bahamas Showcases Expanded Airlift In Key Canadian Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 45 Weekly Flights from Canada to The Islands of The Bahamas for Peak Winter Season: Ottawa, Halifax, and Calgary partners engage with the Ministry's leadership delegation as new airlift routes open doors for Canadian travelers

Nassau, The Bahamas, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) took its sales mission directly into key Canadian markets this week, connecting with travel advisers, airline partners, tour operators, and media in Ottawa, Halifax, and Calgary from 6–9 October 2025. The initiative highlights new airlift and expanded access to the islands for Canadian travelers.

Led by the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, and Director General Latia Duncombe, the delegation engaged partners through trade shows, destination presentations, and cultural showcases, highlighted by vibrant Junkanoo performances. The events gave attendees a firsthand look at The Bahamas' offerings across luxury, family, wellness, and adventure travel.

Deputy Prime Minister Cooper emphasised the strategic purpose of the mission:“Ottawa, Halifax, and Calgary were chosen for this mission to highlight the new airlift and improved connectivity to The Bahamas,” he said.“By meeting directly with travel partners and media in these cities, we are ensuring Canadians across the country are aware of the convenient, expanded access to our islands.”

Director General Duncombe added:“Canada has always been a priority for The Bahamas, and this mission was about strengthening partnerships and ensuring that new airlift converts into increased business for our islands. By engaging directly with travel advisors, tour operators, and media, and giving them a taste of our vibrant culture, we are positioning The Bahamas as the top choice for Canadians this winter and beyond.”

BMOTIA announced a major increase in airlift from Canada for the upcoming winter season, with a total of 45 weekly flights connecting Canadian cities to The Islands of The Bahamas. This expanded schedule reflects growing demand for Bahamian vacations and strengthens year-round connectivity between the two countries.

For the peak winter travel period, from 5 December 2025, through 10 April 2026, Air Canada will launch new nonstop flights from Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport (YOW) and Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) to Nassau's Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS).

The carrier will also continue operating six to seven flights per week from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Nassau. Seasonal service from Montréal–Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) to Nassau will return for the summer period, 20 June through 29 August 2026, operating every Friday aboard the Airbus A220. Air Canada Vacations' weekly service from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Exuma International Airport (GGT) will also resume in November 2025 and continue through April 2026.

Porter Airlines has further expanded its footprint in The Bahamas with the announcement of a new nonstop service from Montréal–Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) to Nassau's Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) beginning 3 February 2026. This follows the carrier's recently launched routes from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport (YOW), and John C. Hamilton International Airport (YHM), all offering direct access to Nassau. Porter's continued expansion provides Canadian travelers with greater choice and convenience in reaching The Bahamas.

Sunwing Vacations has also deepened its commitment to The Bahamas, extending its Toronto–Grand Bahama International Airport (FPO) route to year-round weekly service. The airline will maintain its Montréal–Grand Bahama route with weekly Saturday flights throughout the year.

With new routes, expanded schedules, and enhanced service from multiple Canadian gateways, The Bahamas will offer more options than ever for travelers seeking an easy winter escape.

This mission showcased The Bahamas' expanded connectivity, strengthened key partnerships, and set the stage for more Canadians to visit our islands this winter.

