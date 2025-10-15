Namibia Launches Key Health Strategies To Improve The Health Of Women, Children And Adolescents

In a significant move to advance the health and well-being of women, children, and adolescents, Namibia's Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS), supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners, officially launched two key health policy documents on 9 October 2025 in Windhoek. The two documents are the National Strategy for Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Adolescent Health and Nutrition (RMNCAH&N) 2025/2026–2029/2030 and the Triennial Report on the Confidential Enquiry into Maternal Deaths, Stillbirths, and Neonatal Deaths covering the period from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2024.

The RMNCAH&N strategy is a roadmap for accelerating progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and it aligns with the World Health Organization Global Strategy for Women, Children and Adolescent Health (2016-2030). The launch marks a renewed national commitment to ending preventable maternal and child deaths and improving access to quality, equitable health services across Namibia. While significant progress has been made in expanding healthcare access, challenges remain, particularly in maternal and neonatal mortality, adolescent health, and nutrition. The RMNCAH&N Strategy aims to tackle these through evidence-based guidelines and a multisectoral approach that promotes integrated care and community empowerment.

The Confidential Enquiry report, compiled by the National Maternal, Stillbirth, Neonatal Death Review Committee (NMSNDRC), investigates causes of death, identifies avoidable factors, and recommends actions to improve outcomes. The report reviewed 150 maternal deaths, with hypertension in pregnancy (16.7%), haemorrhage (16%), and abortive outcomes (12%) as the leading causes. Reporting to the Health Minister, the committee's findings will inform national policies, guide clinical practice, and help translate lessons into life-saving interventions.

The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr. Esperance Luvindao, in a statement read by Mr. Jeremiah Nghipundjwa, reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to quality, equitable health services for women, children, newborns and adolescents under the new RMNCAH&N Strategy. She highlighted evidence-based interventions, data-driven solutions, and capacity-building for healthcare workers as key priorities. Highlighting the importance of innovation, investment, and collaboration, Dr. Luvindao urged all stakeholders to listen, act, and uplift the voices of those often unheard.“The success of this strategy depends not just on institutions, but on the commitment of each of us here today,” she said.“Together, we will create a future defined by health, dignity, and opportunity for all, where no woman, child, or adolescent is left behind”.

Namibia has made significant progress in maternal health over the past decade. As per the data published in April 2025by the Maternal Mortality Estimates Interagency Group, the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) reduced from 400 per 100,000 live births in 2000 to 139. Still above the global target of less than 70 by 2030. The RMNCAH&N Strategy sets ambitious goals to reduce maternal deaths to 60 per 100,000 live birth and neonatal mortality from 24 to 10 per 1,000 live births by 2030. Under-five mortality currently stands at 41 per 1,000, with neonatal deaths declining more slowly and the strategy aims to accelerate the reduction rate and reach 10 deaths per 1000 live births by 2030.

Representing WHO, Dr. Juliet Nabyonga, Health System Advisor, commended Namibia's commitment to strengthening its health system and underscored the significance of the newly launched RMNCAH&N Strategy.“These milestone documents reflect a renewed national pledge to ensure every woman, newborn, and adolescent not only survives but thrives,” she said. She highlighted the need to institutionalize Primary Health Care, integrate services and empower communities. Dr. Nabyonga reaffirmed WHO's support in evidence-based guidance, capacity building, and accountability, adding,“Together, we can create a future defined by health, dignity, and opportunity”.

The launch underscores Namibia's prioritization of maternal, newborn, and adolescent health in line with the SDGs, aiming to improve national outcomes and advance global equity in healthcare.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) - Namibia.