403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
America's Port Security Turn: 100% Tariffs On Chinese Cranes, New Ship Fees
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States is taking a hard turn on port security and supply-chain risk. Starting November 9, 2025, Washington will levy a 100% tariff on ship-to-shore container cranes tied to China and on intermodal chassis and certain chassis parts.
The rule reaches beyond goods made in China to include equipment assembled elsewhere with Chinese components, or produced by companies owned, controlled, or substantially influenced by Chinese nationals.
A carve-out exempts ship-to-shore cranes contracted before April 17, 2025 and delivered by April 18, 2027. A second measure, already in force since October 14, 2025, adds a $46 per net ton fee on foreign-built vehicle-carrier ships calling at U.S. ports, capped at five charges per vessel per year.
Authorities are also weighing tariffs of up to 150% on additional yard equipment-rubber-tired and rail-mounted gantry cranes, automated stacking cranes, reachstackers, straddle carriers, terminal tractors, and top handlers-under a public comment process that runs through November 10.
At the same time, the government decided against tariffs on standard shipping containers and dropped an earlier idea to suspend liquefied natural gas export licenses to avoid short-term energy disruption.
US-China port clash reshapes trade logistics
The story behind the story is dependence and leverage. Roughly four out of five of the giant container cranes operating at U.S. terminals come from a single Chinese supplier, and each unit can cost in the tens of millions of dollars.
Security agencies have warned for years about cyber vulnerabilities and choke-point risks in critical logistics hardware. The Trump administration's bet is that steep tariffs and fees will push ports to diversify suppliers and, over time, expand domestic or allied capacity.
China has answered with special port fees on U.S. -linked ships starting October 14, setting up a costlier two-way street.
In the near term, port upgrades may slow, lead times may lengthen, and freight rates could edge higher as carriers and terminals reprice risk. Over time, the policy could redraw who builds the machinery that keeps global trade moving.
Why this matters: if you export, import, or rely on just-in-time shipping-even far from the United States-expect tighter delivery windows, higher equipment costs, and new sourcing decisions that ripple across supply routes.
The rule reaches beyond goods made in China to include equipment assembled elsewhere with Chinese components, or produced by companies owned, controlled, or substantially influenced by Chinese nationals.
A carve-out exempts ship-to-shore cranes contracted before April 17, 2025 and delivered by April 18, 2027. A second measure, already in force since October 14, 2025, adds a $46 per net ton fee on foreign-built vehicle-carrier ships calling at U.S. ports, capped at five charges per vessel per year.
Authorities are also weighing tariffs of up to 150% on additional yard equipment-rubber-tired and rail-mounted gantry cranes, automated stacking cranes, reachstackers, straddle carriers, terminal tractors, and top handlers-under a public comment process that runs through November 10.
At the same time, the government decided against tariffs on standard shipping containers and dropped an earlier idea to suspend liquefied natural gas export licenses to avoid short-term energy disruption.
US-China port clash reshapes trade logistics
The story behind the story is dependence and leverage. Roughly four out of five of the giant container cranes operating at U.S. terminals come from a single Chinese supplier, and each unit can cost in the tens of millions of dollars.
Security agencies have warned for years about cyber vulnerabilities and choke-point risks in critical logistics hardware. The Trump administration's bet is that steep tariffs and fees will push ports to diversify suppliers and, over time, expand domestic or allied capacity.
China has answered with special port fees on U.S. -linked ships starting October 14, setting up a costlier two-way street.
In the near term, port upgrades may slow, lead times may lengthen, and freight rates could edge higher as carriers and terminals reprice risk. Over time, the policy could redraw who builds the machinery that keeps global trade moving.
Why this matters: if you export, import, or rely on just-in-time shipping-even far from the United States-expect tighter delivery windows, higher equipment costs, and new sourcing decisions that ripple across supply routes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One
CommentsNo comment