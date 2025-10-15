Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Police Bust Drug Racket In Central Kashmir's Budgam

Police Bust Drug Racket In Central Kashmir's Budgam


2025-10-15 03:16:26
Police Bust Drug Racket in Central Kashmir's Budgam

Srinagar- Police on Wednesday busted a major drug racket and recovered 325 kg of contraband from a house in Budgam district of Central Kashmir.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted searches at the house of three brothers in Chitru Dangerpora area of Chadoora and recovered 325 kgs of charas like substance, a police spokesperson said.

