Police Bust Drug Racket In Central Kashmir's Budgam
Srinagar- Police on Wednesday busted a major drug racket and recovered 325 kg of contraband from a house in Budgam district of Central Kashmir.
Acting on a tip-off, police conducted searches at the house of three brothers in Chitru Dangerpora area of Chadoora and recovered 325 kgs of charas like substance, a police spokesperson said.
