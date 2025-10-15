Blazpay's Crypto Presale Surpasses 30 Million Tokens Sold As Ethereum And Cardano Drive Renewed Market Focus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PANAMA CITY, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blazpay Phase 1 Crypto Presale continues to attract global investor attention, with over 30 million $BLAZ tokens sold and $192.1k raised so far. Currently priced at $0.006 per token, the sale has reached 52% completion, marking a milestone in what analysts now call one of the next 100x crypto coin launches of 2025.









Early buyers are locking in allocations before the next phase price increase to $0.0075, as the presale nears its first-stage close in just a few days.

Blazpay: An AI-Powered Gateway to DeFi's Next Evolution

Blazpay is more than a new entrant in decentralized finance; it's a multi-chain, AI-enhanced ecosystem redefining how users interact with blockchain applications. Powered by BlazAI, its intelligent automation layer, Blazpay delivers real-time portfolio optimization, cross-chain swaps, and AI-driven yield management all through a single, intuitive interface.

Key platform highlights include:



BlazAI Integration – Personalized trading and DeFi optimization.



Multichain Access – Supports Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Solana, Tron, and more.



Unified Dashboard – Portfolio tracking, staking, and token management in one place.

Gamified Rewards – Incentivized participation for early adopters and long-term holders.



With this blend of AI automation and cross-chain functionality, Blazpay is quickly becoming one of the best new crypto coins of 2025, bridging simplicity, speed, and scalability for the next generation of decentralized finance.





Ethereum Nears Oversold Levels, Analysts Target $5,000 Short-Term

As Ethereum (ETH) trades near $4,074, market analysts note growing expectations for a recovery following a recent 4% decline triggered by global market uncertainty. Despite temporary weakness, Ethereum continues to dominate decentralized applications and tokenized assets, capturing over 56% of the real-world asset tokenization market.

Large Ethereum holders (“whales”) are increasing positions as RSI levels suggest an oversold setup. Short-term analyst forecasts indicate a possible rebound toward $5,000, while long-term projections stretch up to $10,000 per ETH.

This resilience positions Ethereum as both a benchmark asset and a complementary foundation for projects like Blazpay, which operates natively across the Ethereum network and leverages its robust liquidity ecosystem.

With strong network activity and institutional inflows, Ethereum remains one of the best crypto coins to buy, especially as DeFi adoption accelerates through 2026.

Cardano Holds Key Support Near $0.70 Amid Market Volatility

Meanwhile, Cardano (ADA) trades near $0.698, reflecting a 4.3% decline alongside broader crypto market corrections.

Despite short-term weakness, Cardano maintains its position among the top ten digital assets, supported by strong DeFi and staking ecosystems.

The asset's struggle to break resistance near $0.73 reflects cautious market sentiment, with ADA currently trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. However, consistent trading volumes and expanding DeFi integrations indicate that Cardano remains a long-term contender, especially as the blockchain continues refining its smart contract scalability and on-chain governance tools.

For investors searching for the next big crypto coin that blends innovation with practicality, ADA's ongoing development remains a key watch point alongside emerging projects like Blazpay.

Blazpay: Positioned Among 2025's Best 100x Crypto Opportunities

As Ethereum and Cardano consolidate, investor focus is shifting toward early-stage DeFi presales that combine functionality, AI integration, and community-driven tokenomics. Blazpay's Phase 1 presale fits this narrative perfectly, uniting AI-powered tools, cross-chain access, and gamified DeFi participation in a scalable ecosystem.

With over 52% of Phase 1 tokens sold and over $195,000 raised since launch, analysts highlight Blazpay as one of the Best 100x crypto opportunities before the next market rotation.

Each presale phase will raise token prices, rewarding early participation while ensuring steady value progression toward exchange listings later in 2025.





Blazpay's Growth Projection

Blazpay's presale is in Phase 1 at $0.006 per token, ending by Q1 2026. Analysts project the final presale price could reach $0.12, offering a potential 1,900% ROI.

Example: A $5,000 investment would buy 833,333 BLAZ tokens, worth $100,000 at the last presale phase. With a typical 50%+ listing increase, Blazpay could debut at $0.40–$0.50, turning your $5,000 into $416,666, an 8,233% potential ROI.

Its strong AI infrastructure and presale momentum make it one of the top crypto presales to watch in 2025.

Strategic Advantages of the Blazpay Presale



Early-Stage Access – Entry at $0.006 before price rises to $0.0075.



AI & DeFi Fusion – Intelligent automation tools simplifying user engagement.



Cross-Chain Flexibility – Over 50 supported tokens across major blockchains.



Gamified Utility – Earn rewards via quizzes, NFT staking, and leaderboard systems.

Institutional Scalability – Designed for liquidity, interoperability, and transparency.



Each factor reinforces Blazpay's growing recognition as the next big crypto coin , combining innovation, usability, and sustainable long-term tokenomics.

What's Next for Blazpay

As Phase 1 nears completion, Blazpay's roadmap introduces major milestones:



Phase 2 Launch at $0.0075 per token.



BlazAI Expansion – Integration into yield-optimization modules.



NFT Ecosystem Rollout with in-app trading features.

Strategic Exchange Listings following presale completion.



These steps reflect the team's focused execution strategy, aligning with investor demand for new crypto coins offering tangible products and long-term ecosystem growth.

Conclusion

In a market defined by volatility and rotation, Ethereum and Cardano continue to anchor institutional capital while new projects like Blazpay capture the imagination of early investors. With over half of its Phase 1 allocation sold and a fast-growing community, Blazpay stands out as the next big crypto coin in 2025, merging AI intelligence, cross-chain capability, and DeFi innovation into one unified platform.

For investors seeking the best 100x crypto opportunities before the next bull leg, Blazpay's presale presents one of the best crypto coins to buy before valuations increase.





About Blazpay

Blazpay is an AI-integrated DeFi ecosystem enabling seamless portfolio automation, staking, NFT trading, and multichain connectivity. Built for both retail and institutional users, Blazpay merges blockchain simplicity with advanced AI systems through BlazAI, positioning itself among 2025's new crypto coins to watch and one of the best 100x crypto projects redefining decentralized finance.

