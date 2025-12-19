Jeffrey Epstein Files Released By DOJ Include Court Documents, Call Logs, And Jail Cell Videos

MENAFN - Live Mint) The US Justice Department on Friday (December 19) released thousands of records related to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-trafficking cases. High public interest led the department to implement a regulated access system, with a waiting-room style queue similar to ticket sales websites.

Visitors saw the message:“You are in line for Department of Justice web content. When it is your turn, you will have 10 minutes to enter the website.”

Dedicated webpage hosts thousands of records

The files are available on a dedicated page of the Justice Department website. Once inside, users can access multiple document tabs, including a section labeled“Epstein Files Transparency Act,” which contains the bulk of the newly released information.

The landing page organizes records into categories such as court documents, grand jury testimony, interview transcripts, call logs, and photos.

Content highlights: Epstein and Maxwell

Among the Epstein released documents are:

-Photos and transcripts featuring Epstein and his confidant Ghislaine Maxwell

-Video clips from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City showing the area around Epstein's jail cell on the day of his death

Maxwell, who recruited underage girls for Epstein, was convicted in late 2021 and is serving a 20-year prison sentence. Epstein died in 2019, ruled a suicide. Video evidence previously released by the DOJ showed no other individuals entering the area around Epstein's cell before his death.

Redactions and public safety warnings

The Justice Department emphasized that“all reasonable efforts have been made to review and redact personal information pertaining to victims, other private individuals, and protect sensitive materials from disclosure.”

However, officials warned that some sensitive content may have been missed due to the volume of information. The notice stated the release“may nevertheless contain information that inadvertently includes non-public personally identifiable information or other sensitive content, to include matters of a sexual nature.”

The department asked the public to report any material that should not have been posted so corrections could be made promptly.

White House praises transparency

A White House spokeswoman, Abigail Jackson, described the release as evidence that the administration is the“most transparent in history.”

She said:“By releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee's subpoena request, and President Trump recently calling for further investigations into Epstein's Democrat friends, the Trump Administration has done more for the victims than Democrats ever have.”

