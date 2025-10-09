Defence Ministers' Dialogue Reflects Growth In Partnership: Australia On Rajnath Singh's Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Canberra, Oct 10 (IANS) The defence relationship between Australia and India has received a significant boost during the visit of Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, marking a new chapter in bilateral cooperation aimed at upholding stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

In a post on X, Defence Australia announced on Friday:“The Australia-India Defence relationship has been elevated during a visit by India's Defence Minister, @RajnathSingh inaugural Australia-India Defence Ministers' Dialogue held at Parliament House reflects the growth in our partnership with India and commitment to deepening defence cooperation.”

“New bilateral arrangements will establish Joint Staff Talks between our defence forces and expand military cooperation. As top-tier security partners, Australia and India are committed to working together to help uphold Indo-Pacific stability,” the post added.

The inaugural Defence Ministers' Dialogue, held at Parliament House in Canberra, underscores the growing strategic and defence alignment between the two democracies, paving the way for enhanced military-to-military engagement and interoperability.

Earlier, on Thursday, Defence Minister Singh also held a series of high-level meetings, including with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Defence Minister Richard Marles, aimed at exploring new avenues of collaboration.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Albanese wrote on social media:“Australia and India's defence partnership keeps getting stronger -- built on trust, shared interests and a commitment to a peaceful, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Great to meet with the Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his first trip to Australia for the Inaugural Australia-India Defence Ministers' Dialogue.”

Rajnath Singh described his discussions with Minister Marles as“productive”, saying the talks covered the full spectrum of defence cooperation, including cyber defence, defence industry, maritime security, and regional challenges.

In a separate meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Rajnath Singh discussed ways to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations. Wong referred to India and Australia as“joint custodians of the Indian Ocean”, highlighting the shared responsibility in maintaining peace and security in the region.

“Had a good meeting with Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Canberra,” Singh posted on X.

The Ministry of Defence added that both leaders explored cooperation across key sectors, including trade, technology, connectivity, and regional security, reflecting the growing multi-sectoral engagement between India and Australia.