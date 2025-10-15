Powerone Capital Corp. Acquires Shares Of White Gold Corp.
Before the Transaction, Mr. DiCapo exercised control or direction of: (a) 21,925,000 Shares; (b) 2,711,555 securities exercisable into Shares; representing 11.1% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis (or 12.3% on a partially diluted basis).
As a result of the Transaction, Mr. DiCapo exercises control or direction of: (a) 22,425,000 Shares; (b) 2,961,555 securities exercisable into Shares; representing 10.2% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis (or 11.3% on a partially diluted basis).
The Shares were acquired for investment purposes, and the Acquiror and joint actors may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease their beneficial ownership, control or direction over additional securities of the securities or otherwise. Neither the Acquiror nor the joint actors have any plans related to any of the matters in the enumerated list in Item 5.1 of Form 62-103F1.
An early warning report will be electronically filed in accordance with applicable securities laws and will be available on SEDAR+ at .
To obtain a copy of the report filed pursuant to applicable securities regulations in connection with the foregoing, please contact:
Andrew Todd
DSA Corporate Services Inc.
Tel: 416-848-0107
Fax: 416-848-0790
...
82 Richmond Street East
Suite 200
Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1
Legal Disclaimer:
