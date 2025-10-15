Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-15 03:15:22
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:11 AM EST - Allied Properties REIT : Announced today that the Trustees of Allied have declared a distribution of $0.15 per unit for the month of October 2025, representing $1.80 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on November 17, 2025, to unitholders of record as at October 31, 2025. Allied Properties REIT shares are trading up $0.25 at $18.81.

